MACEY shares cathartic new track 'The River'

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 11:16

Soul on his sleeve and hand on his heart, today, New Zealand's MACEY (FKA Harry Parsons) shares his heartfelt new single ‘The River’.

Wading through the inescapable feelings of confusion and pain that follow a shock break-up, ‘The River’ is a shimmering alt-pop anthem swirling with powerful live drum beats and uplifting synths. Addressing the end of his own long-term relationship, MACEY joined forces with producer and fellow Kiwi, Joe Farris (Daily J, Christabel), to convey the uncertainty he felt during this time. In 'The River' MACEY extends his hand - inviting listeners on a voyage of introspection and catharsis as he wades through his heartache.

‘I was standing at the top of the hill in my hometown, smoking a cigarette and looking over the river, three days after breaking up with my partner of six years. My heart was split in two and it got me thinking about how she and I were like the river splitting at a fork, seperate but still connected, eventually landing in the same ocean.’ - MACEY

MACEY, who is signed to indie label Five AM, has established himself as a natural storyteller and captivating live performer. He’s shared the stage with some of Australia’s most adored acts, opening for both Tash Sultana and Lime Cordiale at their sold out Auckland shows. His catalogue of authentic alt-pop releases have also been supported on multiple Spotify editorials, including New Music Friday UK and New Music Friday AU/NZ.

With his sights set on a headline tour and the announcement of his debut album on the horizon, it’s time to get swept away in the unexpected vulnerability of MACEY.

The River’ is out everywhere NOW.