NZ International Film Fest adds theatre to venues, confirms regional dates

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 09:01

WhÄnau MÄrama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) today confirms its dates for this year’s festival for all 13 centres. The festival is also pleased to announce its return to Christchurch flagship venue, the Isaac Theatre Royal, for the garden city’s opening weekend.

NZIFF 2022 will now celebrate the city’s Opening Night Gala in Christchurch’s majestic Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday 5 August, following openings in Auckland at The Civic on Thursday 28 July and at The Embassy Theatre in Wellington on Thursday 4 August. The Isaac Theatre Royal will host weekend screenings across Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August, with Lumière Cinemas will screen festival films from 5-14 August.

"We are delighted to confirm that the film festival will be back at the stunning Isaac Theatre Royal this year. We know that local audiences greatly enjoy the experience of heading to the ITR during our Christchurch season and it’s fantastic to have the on-going support from not only our flagship venue, but also the wonderful Lumière Cinemas, for 2022. There’s so much for Cantabrians to look forward to when the film festival rolls into town this winter!" said NZIFF’s General Manager Sally Woodfield.

"We are also pleased to announce all our festival dates for the rest of our centres around Aotearoa and we can’t wait to bring our celebration of cinema to cities and towns around the country. Mark it in your calendars, New Zealand!"

Festival dates and venues:

Auckland: 28 July to 7 August at The Civic, ASB Waterfront Theatre, with weekend screenings at Hollywood Avondale Wellington: 4-14 August at The Embassy Theatre and Roxy Cinemas Christchurch: 5-7 August at The Isaac Theatre Royal, and 5 -14 August at Lumière Cinemas Dunedin: 11-21 August at Rialto Cinemas Dunedin New Plymouth: 11-28 August at Len Lye Centre Cinema Masterton: 17-31 August at Regent3 Gore: 18-25 August at SBS St James Hawke’s Bay: 18-28 August at Napier’s MTG Century Theatre Hamilton: 18-28 August at Lido Cinema Matakana: 18-28 August at Matakana Cinemas Nelson: 18-28 August at Pastorius-Waller Theatre, Suter Art Gallery Palmerston North: 18-28 August at Event Cinemas Tauranga: 18-28 August at Rialto Cinemas Timaru: 18-28 August at Moviemax

NZIFF 2022 screenings at the Isaac Theatre Royal are made possible with the support of NZIFF Christchurch sponsor Buddle Findlay.