Nga Korero Whai Take returns to The Spinoff Podcast Network

In partnership with Massey University, The Spinoff Podcast Network is proud to announce the return of Conversations That Count - NgÄ KÅrero Whai Take. Hosted by esteemed broadcast personality Stacey Morrison, the third season of the popular series continues where the first two left off, turning a keen eye towards the issues underpinning and impacting Aotearoa and te ao whanui.

Once a month, Stacey will be joined by leading Massey University academics and subject matter experts - activists, advocates and industry leaders - for wide-ranging and open-minded kÅrero about everything from literary issues to building a safer internet in Aotearoa. Each half-hour episode will serve as both a primer on its chosen topic and an attempt to chart a way forward. Whether we're already heading in the right direction or our collective approach needs adjustment, the series will seek to sketch the blueprint for a thriving, empowered Aotearoa.

Massey University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says "Te Kunenga Ki PÅ«rehuroa Massey University is proud to partner with The Spinoff for season three of Conversations That Count - NgÄ KÅrero Whai Take. This podcast allows us to share the expertise of our academics and their research, alongside other industry leaders and activists, and provide balanced and informed discussions that people can listen to in their own time. The issues explored and discussed are focused on Aotearoa New Zealand’s future, including the challenging issues but also opportunities. We aim to empower listeners through education and hope these episodes act as a catalyst for them to continue conversations within communities."

