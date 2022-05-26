Exhibition a biography of Tongaporutu's disappearing coastline

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 11:04

Images showing the staggering effects of climate change on the TongapÅrutu coastline captured by photographer Pat Greenfield feature in the ‘Impermanence’ exhibition now on at NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum.

TongapÅrutu in North Taranaki has one of the fastest eroding coastlines in the world, where the erosion is measureable within our lifetime.

The 76-year-old photographer, environmental activist and self-acclaimed archivists has taken the images over the past 20 years, considering it her "contribution to society in the fight against climate change".

"We have one Earth and this can show one small part of what we are losing," says Pat.

Museum Manager Colleen Mullin says it is thrilled to showcase Pat’s work.

"I am sure will resonate with visitors, not just because of her stunning work, but because it shows the impacts weather and other environmental factors is having on a much-loved part of Taranaki’s coastline."

The exhibition focuses on the popular Three Sisters Beach and neighbouring Four Brothers Beach.

As part of her photographic journey Pat has also kept written records, informing her unpublished book ‘At the Boundary of Impermanence’, which she hopes to use to pass on her knowledge to others.

The Impermanence exhibition is open until November 27.

