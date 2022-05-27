'Book up' your June for the Great Kiwi Bookathon

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 10:57

Blind Low Vision NZ is calling on tamariki to get reading in the Great Kiwi Bookathon, a fundraiser helping to keep the magic of stories alive for Kiwis who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

For the month of June, the Great Kiwi Bookathon will challenge participants to read or listen to as many books as they can while raising vital funds for Blind Low Vision NZ’s support services such as the fully Accessible Library.

Featuring 36,000 audiobooks, the library also includes adaptive technology services to translate text into speech or braille. There’s also a Youth Library featuring educational resources.

One of the Kiwis benefiting from the Great Kiwi Bookathon will be 13-year-old Stella Hermes from PaekÄkÄriki.

Stella has optic nerve atrophy, meaning the correct vision isn’t transmitted to her brain. With the support of Blind Low Vision NZ, she’s found a love of audiobooks.

"The Accessible Library is my portal to new worlds and I love challenging myself to listen to as many audiobooks as I can.

"My book recommendation for the Great Kiwi Bookathon is Wings of Fire by Tui T Sutherland."

Registrations are open online and from 1 June, tamariki can log their completed books and collect donations from friends and family. They’ll earn badges and prizes for milestones along the way, including books read and donations received.

The bookworms who go the extra mile to be top fundraisers will be awarded to the website’s hall of fame.

Blind Low Vision NZ Chief Executive John Mulka is excited to build on the Great Kiwi Bookathon which launched in 2021.

"We look forward to seeing more kids and whÄnau take part and have fun in this rewarding initiative.

"We are so thankful for the participation and donations enabling us to support children who are blind, deafblind or low vision and their whÄnau live the life they chose."

Parents and caregivers can now jump online and register their little bookworms, as well as themselves, for the Great Kiwi Bookathon.

To register your tamariki and start fundraising for the Great Kiwi Bookathon, click Bookathon.co.nz.