Operatunity returns with Concerts of Note

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 12:43

Iconic Kiwi company and one of New Zealand’s leading arts organisations, Operatunity, is back and keen to get down to the business of making music!

With the devastating impact of Covid and over 300 concerts and 60 music trips cancelled in the past two and half years, Operatunity has had to rethink its concerts for 2022. "With planning taking up to six months in advance, we had to work out how we could provide music for our senior audiences, work for our artists and much needed income for our company with no idea when we would be out of the red setting and be able to do concerts again", says Managing Director and singer Susan Boland.

So Concerts of Note was born. This is an exciting new concert series, presented as special events in iconic venues and with limited audience capacity. In a normal year Operatunity presents over 200 professional daytime concerts nationally with audiences of 500-900 people at any one concert. These Concerts of Note provide a safer concert experience limited to just 100 people and this means they can go ahead at any alert level setting.

"We want to give our seniors something really special to look forward to. Many have been locked down for months, if not years, and are suffering from isolation and mental stress, so we are presenting an event like concert with lots of special extras and surprises. We want our audiences to feel really spoiled and loved and come away having had a great time", Boland says.

Over the coming months Operatunity will present three national concert tours giving audiences three different musical styles matching venues to the music: Sensational 60s at wedding and event venues, a three tenors concert Music for Inspiration in beautiful churches and a Christmas Garden Gala at historic houses in their gardens.

Sensational 60s tours nationally from 21st July - 26th August. Kiwi Icons Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Pat Urlich and band twist and shout to hits by The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, The Beach Boys and more, all at iconic venues like Ellerslie Racecourse, Mission Estate, The Boatshed Wellington Harbour, vineyards, yacht clubs, and golf clubs.

The venues will be dressed up 60s style and the concert will have a pulsating 60s feel with hits such as I’m a Believer, I heard it through the Grapevine, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Bridge over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence, The Twist, Hey Jude, Good Vibrations and so many more! "We won’t be doing our job if we don’t get everyone up dancing and feeling like they have stepped back into the 60s!", says singer Karl Perigo, "We can’t wait to be back singing again!"

Right from the start, an international travel and concert event company was not going to be a good combination in a pandemic! Operatunity’s staff and artists worked tirelessly to keep ahead, pivoting to ensure they could continue to do what they do best, provide happiness through music for seniors and work for NZ singers and musicians. Notably their Happiness Half Hours, a series of free YouTube concerts have amassed over 300,000 views.

Now Operatunity looks forward with anticipation to the next stage of its journey keeping in mind that the pandemic is not over yet, but also keeping in mind we all need something to look forward to, including their Kiwi singers and musicians, many of whom have been without work for too long.

Sensational 60s runs in July and August 2022 nationwide. For more information and to book please visit www.operatunity.co.nz