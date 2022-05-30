'A celebration of light and new life'

Monday, 30 May, 2022 - 11:14

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki.

NZSQ will kick off the tour on Sunday 12 June in Martinborough. This is the first of 12 stops traversing the depth and breadth of Aotearoa in a triumphant return to some well-loved concert venues, wineries, churches and galleries. 2022 marks 35 years since the New Zealand String Quartet was founded as Aotearoa’s first full-time, home-grown string quartet, enabling all New Zealanders to experience world class chamber music at home.

The Quartet’s violist, Gillian Ansell, says "Looking ahead to a new beginning always encompasses the past and our Matariki First Light programme reflects Aotearoa NZ’s forward-looking musical culture alongside its European musical roots." Taking inspiration from Matariki, the First Light programme will take audiences on a musical journey celebrating those who have come before while looking forward to those yet to come.

First Light is made up of three remarkable and thoughtfully curated programmes; Reflection, Regeneration and Release. Familiar favourites by Schumann, Mozart and the father of the string quartet, Haydn, are given fresh perspectives when paired with introspective works by Natalie Hunt, Lyell Cresswell, GraÅ¼yna Bacewicz and more. The Quartet have brought their signature boundary-pushing flair to this programme to ensure that absolutely everybody, from chamber music pros to wide-eyed newcomers, will find something to connect with.

NZSQ 2022 NATIONAL TOUR | FIRST LIGHT

Martinborough

Auckland Dunedin

Timaru

Akaroa

Christchurch

12 June

17 + 18 June

29 June

30 June

2 July

3 July

Tauranga

Napier

Wellington

Nelson

Blenheim

Hamilton

7 July

8 July

13 + 24 July

16 July

17 July

22 July

Bookings and more information through Eventfinda’s website or call 0800 BUY TIX