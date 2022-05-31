TikTok video demonstrates the gratuitous violence of pig hunting - SAFE

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 10:01

A graphic video uploaded to TikTok last year shows a frightened pig mauled by six dogs. The dogs can be seen biting and latching onto the pig’s head, ears, and neck. The same account has uploaded several videos showing pigs hunted by dogs.

Wilful or reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999, but a defence can be made if the alleged conduct is considered generally accepted hunting practice.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe questions why these hunting practices should be considered acceptable.

"We should be well past scaring and torturing animals for fun," said Appelbe.

"This TikTok hunter caused an animal to suffer. The fact they then uploaded the footage to one of the biggest entertainment platforms on the planet shows a callous disregard for animals."

After a pig has been caught by dogs, or "bailed", generally accepted practice is the hunter should kill the pig quickly. The hunter instead filmed the pig and let the dogs maul it. SAFE understands the SPCA is investigating.

"This gratuitous violence towards wild animals is why we don’t want any animals hunted in Aotearoa."

"But at the very least, dogs should not be used in pig hunting. It’s cruel to the pig and dangerous for the dogs. It’s unacceptable and we want to see it banned."