'Doc Edge Festival must not succumb to calls for cancellation of film'

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 11:07

The Doc Edge Festival must ignore calls to withdraw a film being led by pro-Palestinian activist John Minto. The true spirit of documentary is the free exchange of ideas, even those that are provocative or controversial, says Free Speech Union spokesperson and documentary-film maker, Dane Giraud.

"Dead Sea Guardians" - the film Minto wants censored - is an environmentally themed feature documentary about joint efforts by Jews and Arabs to raise awareness about the health of the Dead Sea. John Minto calls it propaganda, but the pro-Palestinian movement does not have the right to rob New Zealanders of the right to make up their own minds.

"Activists have plenty of outlets to make their case for their causes. The Free Speech Union would fully support a peaceful protest outside the cinema where the film is playing, for example. But calling for the removal of a film crosses the line into censorship.

"This is an attempt at censorship almost identical in complexion to the religious Right's attempts to shut down ‘Life of Brian’ and ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’, right down to John Minto clearly not having seen the film or really understanding the content.

"Documentary is often provocative and is designed to promote discussion. This sort of censorship seeks to prevent debate and dialogue. Censorship is what you try when you feel you can’t defend your positions.

"The Free Speech Union urges Doc Edge and their sponsors to resist pressure to censor. No one has the right to decide for Kiwis what content they can and cannot see."