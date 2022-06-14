Auckland students set to show off eco-friendly wearable art

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 10:30

Auckland students are set to strut down the fashion runway, showing off eco-friendly garments at the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show on Thursday 23 June.

The competition, hosted by the Beautification Trust, invites primary and secondary school students to design and construct eco-friendly wearable art, competing for a prize pool of $3,500 for their schools.

Students have been challenged to design their garments around the theme; ‘Incredible Kai’; exploring the food cycle and how it impacts the environment. "Reducing and diverting food waste from landfill and lowering the environmental impact of food production is a vital part of solving the climate crisis," said Beautification Trust Community Manager Dawn Crispe.

According to the World Food Programme, food waste accounts for over 3 billion tons of greenhouse gases per year. If it were a country, food waste would be the third largest producer of greenhouse gases after the US and China.

Food security is another poignant issue that organisers are expecting to see represented on the runway, with soaring food prices affecting families across the country.

As well as originality, effort and interpretation of the theme, the artistic creations will be judged on the materials used and the impact they have on the environment. "The end goal isn’t just creating a garment," said Crispe. "Students also need to consider where the materials come from and what will happen to the garment afterwards. Can it be recycled? How will it break down? It’s all about encouraging tamariki and rangatahi to make sustainable choices."

The showcase at the Vodafone Events Centre will give students the chance to model their eco-friendly creations on a fashion runway in front of a live audience. "Being part of a large-scale, professional production is an exciting and often unique opportunity for many students," said Crispe. "This year we’re thrilled to hold the show the day before Matariki, which brings an extra spirit of celebration."

The Beautification Trust hosts the annual event as part of its award-winning children's environmental education programme, Eye on Nature. The event is sponsored by Waka Pacific, Auckland Council, and the six southern local boards. The public is invited to experience the amazing creativity of Auckland’s young people at the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show on Thursday 23 June. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased through Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/eye-on-nature-wearable-arts-fashion-show-2022/auckland/manukau-city