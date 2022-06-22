Whanau Marama reveals Cannes highlights for 2022 programme

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 08:00

WhÄnau MÄrama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) today reveals an impressive line-up of acclaimed films direct from Cannes Film Festival 2022 that are set to feature in its 2022 programme coming to cinemas around Aotearoa New Zealand this winter from 28 July.

"NZIFF is bringing the very best from Cannes to New Zealand audiences and we’re thrilled to present an outstanding line-up of major award winners and nominees from celebrated filmmakers from around the globe. Audiences can look forward to a diverse range of cinematic experiences this festival," says NZIFF Head of Programming Michael McDonnell.

Lauded Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s eagerly anticipated satire on the mega-rich, Triangle of Sadness will be the festival’s closing night film, screening in all NZIFF 2022 centres. A biting attack on the one percent, the film earned Östlund his second Palme d'Or for Best Film at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

Jointly awarded Grand Prix winners Close, directed by Lukas Dhont, and Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon, also join the line-up. Acclaimed Belgian coming-of-age drama, Close, is an intimate, quietly devastating study of boyhood friends, while Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn star in Stars at Noon, a steamy tropical reverie about a journalist stranded in Nicaragua who sees an English businessman as her chance to escape.

From Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook comes Decision to Leave. The black-widow noir romance, for which Chan-wook was awarded Best Director, tells the tale of a married detective torn between infidelity and moral duty.

Also screening at NZIFF 2022 is the latest thriller from Tarik Saleh, Boy from Heaven. The Best Screenplay winner explores the tangled state of modern-day Egypt, focusing on the crooked ties between religion on politics against the setting of Cairo's historical Al-Azhar Mosque and university, one of the world’s foremost institutions of Sunni Islam teaching.

From Cannes’ Un Certain Regard selection comes Best Director-nominated films: tender drama The Blue Caftan from Morrocan director Maryam Touzani, stunning historical epic Godland from Icelandic filmmaker Hlynur Pálmason, bittersweet comedy Return to Seoul from Cambodian French director Davy Chou, and Thomas M. Wright’s intense Australian true crime drama The Stranger, starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.

Also, from Cannes’ Un Certain Regard selection, is writer-director Marie Kreutzer's lushly decorated and costumed Corsage, featuring Best Performance winner Vicky Krieps as Sissi, the Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

Celebrated French director Mia Hansen-Løve returns to the festival with the enchanting slice-of-life feature One Fine Morning, this year’s recipient of the Europa Cinemas Label for Best European film in the Directors’ Fortnight section. Actress Léa Seydoux sparkles in this powerful story of a single mother torn between emotionally unavailable men.

And from Cannes’ Marché du Film comes one for the whole whÄnau - the dazzling animation Perlimps from Academy Award nominated Brazilian filmmaker Alê Abreu (The Boy and the World, NZIFF 2014). The film, which will feature in NZIFF’s Square Eyes collection, centres on secret agents from enemy kingdoms, Claé and Bruô, who must overcome their differences and combine forces to face dangerous giants that threaten to swamp the forest.