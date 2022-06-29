What We're Watching research - report results

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 02:00

New Zealanders are seeing harmful content and it worries them, says a new research report by Te Mana Whakaatu - Classification Office, released today.

Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson said the research, based on a nationally representative survey conducted by Kantar, sought views on the classification system and about potential harms in movies, games, and online content.

"Many of us watch films, shows and play games for entertainment. We now do much of that online, which is also where we socialise and get information. We know that there can be harms in content so we decided to ask Kiwis about what they are watching and what concerns they have," said Rupert Ablett-Hampson.

"New Zealanders think harmful content on screen and online is a real problem, whether for themselves, their loved ones, or the wider community. That concern is not surprising given how in recent years, online harms have reached into real life causing destruction and death.

"People are concerned about our tamariki and rangatahi, but this isn’t just a problem for children and young people. Harmful or offensive content can be hard to avoid at any age, and what people see can have a real impact on their own wellbeing. In one way or another, we’re all affected."

Key findings are:

- New Zealanders are concerned about children and young people seeing harmful content.

- Most people think it’s hard to protect our kids online.

- It’s common for people of all ages to see harmful content.

- New Zealanders support regulation of harmful online content.

"This research comes at a good time as the Government has commissioned a review of media and online content regulation. The review aims to design and implement a new approach to content regulation that minimises the risk of harm to New Zealanders," said Rupert Ablett-Hampson.

"People have told us there’s a lot that can be done to make things better including stronger regulation, better technical solutions, education, and tech/social media companies to take more responsibility and we hope these insights will help inform the Government review."