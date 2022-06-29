Actor, writer, director and producer named as the first Maoriland Filmmaker in Residence

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 10:56

Today, the first filmmaker selected for the MÄoriland Filmmakers’ Residency will be announced at the opening night screening of the MÄoriland Film Festival (MFF2022).

Filmmaker Leah Purcell is a Goa-Gunggari-Wakka Wakka woman who will take up residence in Åtaki later this year. Purcell’s multi-award-winning feature film The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson is the opening night film of the 9th MÄoriland Film Festival in Åtaki this week.

A first for Aotearoa, the MÄoriland Filmmakers’ Residency will host national and international Indigenous artists for up to three months at the MÄoriland Hub in Åtaki, during which they’re encouraged to develop or complete film projects, and to collaborate with MÄori filmmakers and other artists. The inaugural residency is supported by Women in Film and Television (WIFT NZ).

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson is based on the short story by Henry Lawson published around 1892. It was a book that Leah was read by her Aboriginal mother and, inspired by her mother’s stories of her family. Leah reinterpreted the story from an Indigenous woman’s perspective and turned it into a play that won multiple theatre awards. In a recent ABC program, Leah described the journey she went on for The Drover’s Wife like this "I wanted to put my Indigenous storytelling through it, my blood through the piece."

From the theatre Leah wrote a novel of The Drover’s Wife that has also garnered her awards. And then to the feature film screenplay and Leah’s debut as a director.

In a searing performance Leah plays the lead character Molly whom she describes as both the heroine and a woman who ultimately cannot alter the violence and racism of the time. "It's about a mother's love, it's about women, it's about family, survival, strength, determination," explained Leah.

MÄoriland Film Festival Director Libby Hakaraia is thrilled to have Leah and her producer husband Bain Stewart attending the MÄoriland Film Festival for the screening of their film, supported by WIFT NZ. "Leah is a groundbreaker for Indigenous filmmakers and especially for Indigenous women. She believed that the stories from her own land and from her own family had to be told and she found a way to do it across multimedia. In every telling she triumphed, and the feature film of The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson is not the end of the story!" said Libby.

Leah is in pre-production for a drama series of The Drover’s Wife and an Opera is also in the plans.

In amongst her hugely busy schedule Leah Purcell has accepted the offer to be the first Indigenous Filmmaker to take up the MÄoriland Filmmaker Residency in September 2022.

With support from WIFT NZ, Women in Film and Television, Leah will be able to enjoy some creative time in the MÄoriland Filmmaker Residence - a refurbished villa atop the MÄoriland Hub, Centre for Excellence in Film and Creative Arts in Åtaki.

"To have Leah take up the first MÄoriland Filmmakers Residency is a big part of our aim to be inspired and connected to Indigenous storytellers and to one day create work together " said Libby Hakaraia.