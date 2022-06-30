Stuff and The Spinoff partner over 'gutsy, values-led' journalism

Thursday, 30 June, 2022 - 11:12

Stuff and The Spinoff have formed a partnership to help relevant, thoughtful and exciting Aotearoa journalism reach the widest possible audiences.

The two New Zealand-owned media companies will exchange content, distributing important stories to mass and niche audiences across Stuff and The Spinoff sites and publications.

Stuff Chief Content Officer Joanna Norris says, "The partnership between the two companies came easily. The Spinoff work sits well with Stuff’s approach to producing and distributing meaningful journalism. "

"We get each other. We both have a gutsy values-led approach to crafting journalism that aims to make the lives of the New Zealanders better."

Norris said the two companies had developed a smart stable of writers, audio and video specialists and commentators producing exciting work and representing diverse NZ communities.

The Spinoff CEO / Tumu Matua Duncan Greive says, "I'm a huge admirer of what the team at Stuff have done with the organisation over the past few years. It has become a globally significant media company, making principled and thoughtful moves like the Facebook withdrawal, TÄ MÄtou Pono and becoming a Certified B Corporation.

"Its journalism is courageous, driven and in motion, and I feel like there is a natural kinship in the work we produce together. While the core of the agreement covers content sharing, the thing I'm most excited about is all that we don't yet know - what true collaboration looks like among modern media organisations."

Norris says the partnership means the company could use its market position as New Zealand’s most-read news and information website to support smaller media companies.

"We intend to continue to partner with companies aligned to our goals, supporting market entrants and fresh voices. This grows the health of the whole sector, which needs to continue to innovate to ensure NZ journalism is sustained in the long-term.