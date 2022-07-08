'Bringing social issues into the spotlight' - NZ On Air

Friday, 8 July, 2022 - 12:49

NZ On Air has announced just under $10.4m of funding for Factual projects that include content bringing important social issues in Aotearoa into the spotlight.

These include a new series that delves into the topic of extreme anxiety in the face of the COVID -19 pandemic and another delving into the realities of living with dementia, while a new podcast series provokes honest conversation among our young people on societal pressures around sex.

NZ On Air Head of Funding, Amie Mills, says it’s good to see content that recognises the new world we live in and that will start conversations.

"This content plays such an important part in reflecting our communities and the changes that have taken place for all sectors and age groups within our society. It’s shining a light on topics that deserve deeper discussion and at a time of immense global shift."

On the theme of social issues, the NZ Herald’s Unravelling Anxiety is a highly topical video series that will look at how people from different cultural backgrounds experience anxiety. Anxiety disorders have grown as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and their ongoing effects.

Self-esteem and the myth of dementia is addressed in TVNZ 1’s The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes. The series addresses the trials and tribulations of a group of 12 volunteers, all with dementia, who come together to run a restaurant.

Also coming together is the cream of Aotearoa’s music and comedy talent - for a special tribute to the much-loved comedy duo The Topp Twins in celebration of their 40-year career. An event that will take place at Auckland’s Civic Theatre in November, Topp Class will be a television and radio event for Prime and RNZ.

Comedian Janaye Henry hosts the smart, unpredictable and fast-paced chat show WhÄtÅ«wera! (Far too hot!) for The Spinoff, a series about important issues affecting young people in Aotearoa today.

Young people, sex and love will also be tackled, with the Good Sex Project podcast series for Stuff and Re:. This eight-part series, hosted by Melody Thomas - creator of the award-winning podcast BANG! - looks at how sex is represented in the media and how wider societal contexts impact our choices.

For release in cinemas and on Whakaata MÄori, Alien Weaponry - The Film is a 90-minute documentary that follows the rise to fame of this group of young MÄori heavy metal musicians, alongside the struggles they face dealing with success at a young age.

Heading into the outdoors, HaututÅ« Hunters for Whakaata MÄori, takes four friends, all inexperienced hunters, from their urban day-to-day into the environmental unknown where they go on a journey of discovery learning the food gathering ways of their tÄ«puna.

The Scott Base Rebuild - Building the Future on Ice is a four-part architectural/building documentary series that will follow the design and build of Scott Base’s groundbreaking new future-proofed ice hub in Antarctica, a world first construction project.

The Canvas is a biographical sports podcast for Rova that follows predominantly MÄori and Pasifika elite level fighters who, despite international success, have rarely had their stories told in mainstream sports.

Local audience favourites Country Calendar, Designing Dreams and NZ Hip Hop Stand Up return to Aotearoa’s screens for another season, along with the Attitude Awards 2022 televised in December.

We also meet more delightful personalities and hear their aspirations for love as Down For Love returns following a much-loved first season, plus more in the compelling series Breaking Silence, showcasing the impacts of COVID-19 on domestic abuse in New Zealand.