Stuff crunches the data to take on The Chase

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 10:38

Since launching in 2009 UK quiz show The Chase has become a global phenomenon, with millions of fans tuning in every day to watch teams of regular people go up against general knowledge savants.

A team of strangers must answer a series of questions, each one increasing their chance of walking away with a heap of cash. The only thing standing in their way is "the Chaser".

What makes the show so compelling is just how hard it is to win. The potential prize money and the team vs individual element make The Chase an attractive proposition for participants, yet three times out of four the Chaser wins. It’s the classic underdog narrative that draws in more than 300,000 Kiwi viewers every episode.

A new interactive story by Stuff examines The Chase in unprecedented detail. It looks to answer three key questions: How often do teams beat the Chaser? How much money do they win? And who is the hardest Chaser to beat?

If success is unlikely, what might stack the odds in your favour?

Stuff data reporter Felippe Rodrigues came up with the story idea and developed the project in conjunction with data reporter Kate Newton and interactive designer Alex Lim.

Their findings are presented in a bespoke interactive on Stuff that allows users to respond to questions about The Chase and compare themselves to other readers who answered the same questions.

Rodrigues says; "I’ve been obsessed with creating an interactive data analysis about The Chase for about two years now. I watch it regularly and I recognised the show lent itself nicely to a data-driven analysis by nature of its format."

"Creatively, we wanted to treat the interactive as its own "game" and structured it around a handful of questions related to the show. Part of the content is dynamically generated according to how the readers answer the questions, making it an individualised experience.

"Later on in the piece, we reveal if they were right or wrong and how they compared to other Stuff readers."

Chasers Mark "The Beast" Labbett and Anne "The Governess" Hegarty weigh in on the findings. Do they agree with who’s been crowned the toughest chaser?

Stuff’s interactive story is live now at stuff.co.nz/the-chase