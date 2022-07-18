University creative writing competition open

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 11:06

The University of Otago’s annual creative writing competition for students and staff is open - and this year for the first time also welcomes entries from alumni. Writer 2022 offers Otago’s staff, students and alumni the opportunity to harness their creativity and write a short story or a poem inspired by this year’s theme "Brave New World".

One of the competition’s organisers Nicola Cummins, a Teaching Fellow in the English and Linguistics Programme, says the theme will allow for wide-ranging interpretations while acknowledging the many circumstances operating that break us from our past and oblige us to reconsider the world and our place in it. The competition was established in 2019 as part of the University’s 150th celebrations and proved to be very popular. This year’s judge is New Zealand writer and Otago staff member Craig Cliff.

Cliff is Net Carbon Zero Programme Manager at the Sustainability Office, and author of two novels Nailing Down the Saint and The Mannequin Makers and the story collection A Man Melting which won the 2011 Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best First Book.

In addition to fiction, Cliff has published poetry, essays and reviews and been a newspaper columnist. He was also the University’s Robert Burns Fellow in 2017.

Cliff says he is honoured to be this year’s judge.

"The University community is full of creative people and I’m intrigued to see how they respond to the theme," he says.

"It can be easy to see all the problems that exist in the present, but a positive vision of the future can be incredibly powerful. I can’t wait to be transported into a range of brave new worlds!"

Co-organiser University Publications Editor Lisa Dick says the competition always highlights the depth of writing talent within Otago’s staff and student communities but opening it up to alumni for the first time is particularly exciting.

"We really hope the competition resonates with alumni, the way it has in the past for staff and students. We’re really excited to read the entries."

The winning entries will be published across multiple platforms, including print and radio, as well as via social media.

The competition opened for entries on Tuesday 12 July and closes at midnight on Monday 5 September. Winners will be announced on Thursday 6 October. The competition is supported by University Book Shop, Otago University Press, Dunedin City of Literature, Otago Access Radio, and the Otago Daily Times - with prizes for each of the category winners.