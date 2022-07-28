Creative New Zealand announces new Senior Manager Arts Development Services

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 11:29

Gretchen La Roche has been appointed to the important role of Senior Manager Arts Development at Creative New Zealand.

Gretchen has an extensive background in the arts. She is a trained musician and for the past year has been the Chief Executive of Chamber Music New Zealand. Prior to that position she was the CEO of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra for eight years.

"With the departure announced of the hugely experienced and respected Cath Cardiff, it’s terrific to be able to share that Gretchen is joining us", says Creative New Zealand Chief Executive, Stephen Wainwright.

"I’ve admired Gretchen and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra’s ability to turn the terrible experience of the city’s earthquakes into an opportunity. It’s been a miraculous turn around, culminating in a new home for the orchestra in the rebuilt Town Hall, and a refreshed relationship with the community."

Gretchen has previously worked at Creative New Zealand as a Senior Programme Adviser.

"At a personal level, it’s great to have Gretchen return to Creative New Zealand. Gretchen has kept in close touch with us over all the years she has led investment organisations; she’s filled her kete and is now going to share that kete with us."

Creative New Zealand received many impressive applications for the role and acknowledges the strength of skill in the sector.

"This is a vital role for us, so we ran a thorough recruitment process, which included involving a representative from the arts community in interviews. In the end there was unanimous agreement that Gretchen was the right person for the job. We really appreciate the time and effort that so many people from the sector made to put their hands up and apply for this role - we were blown away with the strong candidates."

Most recently Gretchen has been working as the Chief Executive of Chamber Music New Zealand in Wellington and is familiar with working across different sites to deliver work nationally. Hailing from Te Tairawhiti, she is also a Trustee of the Tairawhiti Festival and a member of Creative New Zealand’s arts advocacy group, Te RÅpÅ« Mana Toi.

Gretchen says, "I’ve been fortunate to experience first-hand the impact the arts, creativity and culture can have in the lives of people of all ages and experience, their capacity to build and strengthen mana and identity, and to create inclusive communities. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the arts in Aotearoa in my new role with Creative New Zealand."

The Senior Manager Arts Development Services is a fixed-term role for 12 months to create maximum flexibility to be able to adapt readily to the changing arts environment.

Gretchen will join Creative New Zealand on the 12th of September 2022.