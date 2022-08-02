Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends S03 Heath Davis

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 06:19

Selected for the Black Caps in 1994 at just 22 and one of the fiercest pace bowlers in the world, Heath Davis had the talent and charisma to be a superstar. But behind the scenes was a life hidden. During the days on tour, Davis opened the bowling. At night he went looking for sex in places where nobody would know him. Playing at home in Wellington, Davis kept his two lives separate until moving away from the city - and eventually the country - was the only way he could live openly as himself.

Away from the public eye since his retirement from first class cricket in 2004, Davis shares the truth behind his career, his infamous antics and the lonely life of the first gay Black Cap.

Directed by Madeleine Chapman and produced by Hex Work Productions, Scratched: Heath Davis arrives on The Spinoff today.

Made with the support of NZ On Air.