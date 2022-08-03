Simon Bridges' Generally Famous podcast launches today

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 10:17

Simon Bridges starts a new gig today as the host of his own podcast show, Generally Famous. Each week he will interview a generally famous, but always interesting guest, on their life and what makes them tick.

The first episode of Generally Famous features international rowing champ Eric Murray.

Making a podcast is a new challenge for the former political leader and lawyer, but it's one he’s jumped at.

"I’m a big believer in trying new things. I always loved working with the media throughout my political career, so it feels like a natural progression for me to move to the other side of the microphone," says Bridges.

"We’re having a blast recording the show, I’m really pleased with the mix of talent we’ve got lined up and I think the audience is going to love listening in on my conversations with some of New Zealand’s most interesting personalities," says Bridges.

Bridges was Stuff’s first big-name signing since launching its new audio division headed by Chief Audio Officer Nadia Tolich. Stuff Audio is gaining momentum with several top new hires recently announced including content director Laura Heathcote and executive producers Chris Reed and Jono Williams.

"Generally Famous is just the beginning. We’ve got big plans to create more inspiring and thought-provoking audio content that connects with Kiwis and enriches their lives," says Tolich.

A new episode of Generally Famous will be available each Wednesday morning at www.stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous or follow wherever you get your podcasts from.

Season one of Generally Famous is proudly supported by Trade Depot.