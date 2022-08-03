Calling all arty folk - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 10:33

Are you part of a not-for-profit arts group with a project benefitting Marlborough that needs a funding push?

The Creative Communities Scheme, which awards local arts funding to support art and cultural activities, is now open.

Council’s Community Partnerships Advisor, Jodie Griffiths, encourages individuals and groups, especially those who haven’t previously applied, to apply.

"We’d love to see some new people coming forward," she said.

The Creative Communities Scheme is aimed at creating and presenting diverse opportunities for access to, and participation in, the arts in Marlborough.

"It’s for people passionate about increasing the arts profile in Marlborough," Ms Griffiths said.

Projects could include workshops, performances or classes and cover all age groups.

Applications for the first round of funding are open until 19 September 2022. For more information or to apply visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-creative-communities-scheme