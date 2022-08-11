Exhibition 'sheds light' on lives of people with disability

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 11:00

A multimedia exhibition showcasing the dreams, talents and often the loneliness of people with intellectual disabilities opens Saturday 13 August at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato in Hamilton.

Developed and toured by IHC New Zealand, Take a moment with us enables the audience hear the voices and see the images of people with disabilities just as they are: living in their communities, getting on with life, working hard to be included and to feel connected to what is going on.

"This is a unique and insightful exhibition that aims to strengthen connections," said Director of Museum and Arts at Waikato Museum Liz Cotton.

"Take a moment with us encourages New Zealanders to consider what being part of a community means and we are proud to host it here in Hamilton," Ms Cotton said.

Through video and photographs, Take a moment with us features 27 people with intellectual disabilities. Among them is Moana Parker, who is Maaori and has lived her life separated from her whaanau; and Jess and Sunil Fernandez-Ritchie, whose dream to have a child was realised with the birth of their daughter.

Images by Christchurch documentary photographer Bridgit Anderson, and video shot and edited by Sam Morrison, Tania McKenzie Bellam and Jasper O’Donnell, combine to give visitors a glimpse of what life is like for people living with an intellectual disability.

They filmed in Auckland, Christchurch, Waikato, Wellington and Manawatuu, resulting in a diverse showcase of people with intellectual disabilities of all ages and from every walk of life.

Take a moment with us will be launched at Waikato Museum on Friday 12 August by IHC New Zealand patron Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet and guests will be entertained by Te RÅopÅ« O Kihi, a kapa haka group of performers with intellectual disabilities from IDEA Services in Waikato.

Exhibition photographer Bridgit Anderson will give a short background to the make-up of the exhibition followed by examples of what community means to her and how she and Sam went about discovering what it means for the participants.

The exhibition is open to the public from Saturday 13 August and entry is free.

Take a moment with us

15 August - 16 October 2022

Free entry

Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga O Waikato

1 Grantham Street, Hamilton

ihc.org.nz/take-moment-us