Te Araroa Trail features in Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour - Adventure Reels

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 19:35

The all favourite Gutsy Girls Film Festival returns to New Zealand Screens this August and will feature our very own sweeping landscapes. Kicking off in Auckland, the documentary style film named ‘The Long Pathway’, invites audiences on a journey to discover how Australian Woman, Lucy Clark attempts to become the fastest woman to complete the 3,000 kilometre ‘Te Araroa Trail’, running from top to the bottom of New Zealand.

Audiences will be taken on a journey of inspiration, grit and sheer determination as Clark provides a front row seat to witness the highs, the lows and the ‘in between’ as she runs the equivalent of Mt Everest nine times and runs more than a marathon every day for two months.

"I hope to show people, particularly females, that we are a lot stronger than we think. With resilience and perseverance, we can overcome huge obstacles and stretch ourselves to achieve things that may seem unattainable".

The Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Festival is a curated selection of nine films of varying lengths from independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each film celebrates the power, strength and diversity that women contribute to society.

Clark explains, "Festivals like Gutsy Girls are so important because they help break the gender bias in adventure and inspire future generations. It shows the world that women can go on and complete crazy, challenging adventures, just like men".

The film Festival, which is in its sixth year, always focuses on offering a diverse range of films and this year’s collection really nails that, remarks Jemima Robinson, Founder of the Gutsy Girls FF.

"There is such a wide range of adventures featured in the films, everything from swimming an ice mile, running the entire length of a country or climbing the highest peaks on the planet. But what is really great about this collection of films is the diversity of the women in them and Lucy’s story really embodies what a Gutsy Girl is all about", says Robinson.

‘The Long Pathway’ is a documentary film showing the journey that Lucy Clark embarks on to attempt to be crowned the fastest female to ever complete the 3,000 kilometre ‘Te Araroa Trail’. Running from top to the bottom of New Zealand, Clark aims to prove that we can push ourselves to do incredible things if we put our mind to it.

"I love the idea of travelling the country by the power of my legs. In our modern world, we are rarely pushed outside our comfort zone and I knew that this journey would make me uncomfortable. It would push me physically and mentally, and I wasn’t sure if I could do it which both scared and excited me!", says Clark.

The tour kicks off on the 13th of August in Auckland, and makes its way around the country to finish off in Nelson on the 3rd of September, visiting over 6 local theatres. Tickets can be found at https://gutsygirlsadventurefilmtour.co.nz/tickets/

The Gutsy Girls Adventure film Festival will truly leave its viewers in awe, so be sure to catch a screening as we come together to celebrate the beauty of New Zealand and women doing amazing things.