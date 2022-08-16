New Zealand Three Tenors Return

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 17:26

New Zealand three tenors Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Derek Hill and Kalauni Pouvalu are back singing together, after a long break due to Covid restrictions, with Music for Inspiration, touring nationally with Operatunity from 24th September - 21st October. Known for their soaring voices and cheeky personalities, the tenors will perform a feast of well-known, magnificent melodies such as Nessun Dorma, You Raise Me Up, Amazing Grace, Danny Boy, the Pearl Fishers’ Duet, and My Way. The concerts will take place during the day in beautiful historic and architecturally significant churches, the perfect setting for a concert that is sure to stir the emotions. The tenor trio will be joined by well-known soprano Susan Boland and accompanist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

Famous for their daytime concerts and music travel, Operatunity has had to pivot over the past two and half years. "With planning taking up to six months in advance, we had to work out how we could provide music for our senior audiences, work for our artists and much needed income for our company with no idea when we would be out of the red setting and be able to do concerts again", says Managing Director and singer Susan Boland.

As a result Concerts of Note was born. These concerts are special events held in iconic venues and with limited audience capacity. In a normal year Operatunity presents over 200 professional daytime concerts nationally with audiences of 500-900 people at any one concert. These Concerts of Note provide a safer concert experience limited to just 100 people and this means they can go ahead at any alert level setting.

"Many seniors have been starved of live music over the past couple of years so we want to give them something fabulous to look forward to. We are presenting an event like concert with lots of special extras and surprises. We want our audiences to feel really spoiled and loved and come away having had a great time", Boland says.

Over the past month Operatunity presented the first of its three national Concerts of Note tours, Sensational 60s at wedding and event venues to great acclaim. Now they continue with their three tenors concert Music for Inspiration in beautiful churches and later in the year will present a Christmas Garden Gala at historic houses in their gardens.

Music for Inspiration tours nationwide 24th September - 21st October 2022. For more information and to book please visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call 0508 266 237.