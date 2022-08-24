TOITU: Rangatahi 'leading the change'

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 09:03

You may have seen the billboards around the city, or the videos on social media, and soon you will be hearing the musical anthem of ‘Smoking, vaping … not our future!’.

Te Arawa WhÄnau Ora has opened registrations for its TOITÅª singer/songwriter competition and 12-

week leadership programme for rangatahi aged from 13 to 18 years old.

Applicants are required to compose an original song relating to the theme, 'Smoking, Vaping ... not our Future.’ Each waiata must also have te reo MÄori incorporated in it. Lots of prizes and giveaways are up for grabs, including $5,000 for the winning group or individual. The competition will culminate in a grand performance event on Friday 4 November 2022.

TAWO health coach, Preston Hotene, says the team is very excited to bring the community together to celebrate the talents of rangatahi.

"TOITÅª adopts a new theme and creative approach every year to engage rangatahi and showcase their strengths and skills. There’s so much talent in Rotorua and TOITÅª is about exemplifying that.

"We aim to use TOITÅª as a vehicle for rangatahi to have a strong voice in hauora initiatives to create the future they desire and in a way that resonates with rangatahi. TOITÅª is a channel to push the smokefree/vapefree kaupapa through the art and songwriting of our rangatahi," he says.

TAWO service innovator, Selwyn Lloyd, says it was clear from the start that the rangatahi voice had to be heard.

"We’ve got plenty of talented rangatahi in Rotorua who’d love an opportunity to chase their dreams, so the idea was to come together and create something special.

"This year’s TOITÅª kaupapa is a singer/songwriter competition with a twist. The journey begins with an intensive leadership programme to prepare and equip rangatahi to flourish in their pursuit of an exceptional future," says Selwyn.

All finalists must commit to attending 12 workshops (one per week), attend a five-day noho, and develop and promote a smokefree/vapefree campaign. Rangatahi will also be required to complete mahi kainga, maramataka journaling, and waiata preparation. A wero will be set following each wÄnanga for completion.

"During the first month, the rangatahi will complete the Tuakiri (Identity) module. Sometimes our rangatahi can get disconnected from themselves, especially with the influence of social media. So, it’s about bringing them back down to earth and showing them who they are. Giving them a sense of self-belief and confidence, which will enable them to connect back to their tÅ«puna," says Selwyn.

"The second month is Akoranga (Education), which provides them with communication, social media and marketing training. We had a kÅrero with one of our country’s top TikTok influencers who gave us some great focus points from her experiences. We aim to equip rangatahi will the tools, knowledge and skills to promote themselves as an aspiring artist and their smokefree/vapefree campaign, while most importantly, keep themselves safe and being their authentic selves.

"The third month focuses on Whakatairanga (Advocacy). This is about highlighting the opportunities for rangatahi to create positive change as they strengthen their identity within their community. The

participants will create a campaign or initiative that engages the community and promotes smokefree/vapefree futures.

"The fourth and final month we focus on Ou MoemoeÄ (Dream), which looks at the big picture. We bring in local and national muzos to provide professional coaching as they prepare for the big stage. It’s an exciting journey and we’re looking forward to amplifying the dreams of a new local star."

Selwyn says every effort has been made to get the right people around the TOITÅª kaupapa, to ensure the rangatahi are supported and have access to both local and national experts in their fields. He shares that it has been an easy job because there are so many caring people who are keen to support rangatahi and bring the community together.

"We’ve drawn on partnerships and connections we have in the community, so we’re all on the waka together. We provide a mentor to support each participant or group throughout their journey, along with transport to and from wÄnanga as required, resources, and kai during the full day sessions and noho. We’re removing barriers so our rangatahi can be part of this lifechanging opportunity.

"TOITÅª is for our rangatahi and the community. We’re very fortunate to already have a large support from the community. We welcome anyone else who’d like to be a part of the kaupapa to get in touch," says Selwyn.

Applications for the TOITÅª smokefree and vapefree singer/songwriter competition close on Tuesday 6 September 2022. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/ToituTeArawa https://www.instagram.com/toitutearawa/