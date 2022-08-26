Artists, Entertainers dominate nominations for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

Friday, 26 August, 2022 - 11:15

Artists and Entertainers dominate nominations for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023 NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa - with 6 days to go!

The countdown is on, with only 6 days until nominations close for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa. Today the Awards Office announces the notable contenders so far - and urges New Zealanders to give the gift of a nomination to a fellow Kiwi to ensure their mahi doesn’t go unnoticed.

Te Koruru Patron of the Awards, Miriama Kamo says, "It’s wonderful to know our nation's artists and entertainers have brought such joy to New Zealanders in the past 12 months. We’d love to see even more nominations submitted across every sector. We all know of someone worthy of a nomination, it only takes two minutes but the impact lasts a lifetime."

Nominations have flooded in from all around Aotearoa and across all seven Awards categories, highlighting those making a positive impact on fellow New Zealanders and our country in the past 12 months.

Some of this year’s nominees who are shaping our Arts and Entertainment scene include:

â Dame Jane Campion - Director

â Chris Parker - Comedian, advocate for the queer community

â Joy Cowley - Author

â The Topp Twins - Comedians and activists

Some notable nominees shaping New Zealand’s social fabric:

â Dr Rangi MÄtÄmua - Science communicator, Matariki

â Sir John Kirwan - Mental health advocate

â Shaneel Lal - LGBTQIA rights activist

â Tame Iti - MÄori rights activist

â Dr Ashley Bloomfield - Former Director-General of Health

â Zoi Sadowski-Synnott - 2022 Winter Olympics Gold Medalist, snowboarding

â Aaron Gate - 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, cycling

â Joy Reid - Reporter, From one mother to another founder

â Theresa Gattung - Advocate for women in business, philanthropist

Nominations are being sought for exceptional individuals or community organisations in the following categories, including a new award dedicated to recognising those who are ensuring the future of our environment:

â Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

â University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau

â Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te MÄtÄpuputu o te Tau

â Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

â Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

â Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year NgÄ Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

â Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Nominations can be made by any member of the public over 15 years of age until 11.59pm 31 August 2022 through completing the online nomination form at nzawards.org.nz.

Once closed, all nominations will be rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels, with semi-finalists announced in December.

The 2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on 30 March 2023.

For more information visit nzawards.org.nz.

ENDS

___________________________________________________________________________

Background

â Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa honours the achievements and contributions of an inspirational Kiwi who has made a big, positive contribution to our country this year. Their pursuit of excellence can be in any area; science, business, the arts, cultural or community involvement, te Ao MÄori, sport, education, and health. Their achievements have positive effects on how we feel about our nation and ourselves.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Dr Siouxsie Wiles (2021), Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand (2020), Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

â University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Award Te MaÌtaÌtahi o te Tau recognises a young person brimming with the potential to bring about change and produce a bright future for Aotearoa, striving across the last year to improve themselves and their whole community.

â Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Award Te MaÌtaÌpuputu o te Tau recognises those who have made a positive contribution to our great nation later in their life. This award gives New Zealanders of all ages the opportunity to express their appreciation and admiration for the achievements of our Senior New Zealander’s over the past year.

â Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Award Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau recognises a person or group who, in the spirit of Kiwi inventiveness and resourcefulness, have created a better New Zealand.

â Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Award Te Toa Taiao o te Tau recognises a person or group who have made a remarkable contribution to restoring our environment and/or protecting our unique species.

â Mitre 10 Community of the Year Award NgÄ Pou Whirinaki o te Tau recognises a rÅpÅ« - group of people that together have made an outstanding difference to their community this year. They foster a strong sense of Kotahitanga - community spirit and their achievements enhance the social, economic, cultural or environmental prosperity of their rohe - region making it stronger and more vibrant.

â Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau recognises everyday people doing extraordinary things in their local hapori - communities over the past year. This award acknowledges the enormous contribution, sacrifice and commitment of Kiwi who have selflessly worked to make their local hapori a better place.

Media contacts:

Carlo Gomez

New Zealander of the Year Awards Programme Director

carlo@nzawards.org,nz

021 191 1551