Waiata Anthems Week returns

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 06:51

Continuing the revitalisation of te reo MÄori and kicking off Mahuru MÄori, twenty-six new waiata were released today ahead of Waiata Anthems Week (Sept 5-11).

From newcomers Coterie, to NZ legend Tim Finn, artists span the full spectrum of musical genres, ages, and stages, to become reo champions for the Waiata Anthems movement for 2022.

This year Waiata Anthems Week precedes the 50th anniversary of the MÄori Language Petition being presented to Parliament on September 14, 1972. It also coincides with 40 years of Kohanga Reo, 40 years of Te Karere, and 50 years of Te Matatini.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi says "the week is an opportunity to celebrate how far the revitalisation of te reo MÄori has come, its importance and relevance now, and for the future."

"It’s been incredible to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mÄtanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.

"We would love Aotearoa to join us in supporting and celebrating waiata reo MÄori, all champions of te reo MÄori in our own unique way."