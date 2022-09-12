'Maori spectrum shows the potential of private 5G networks'

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 11:01

A Mau RÄkau traditional MÄori martial arts class filmed in NgÄruawÄhia has been broadcast on MÄori TV in the first showcase of 5G mobile technology using MÄori-owned radio spectrum.

A team of engineers from the Interim MÄori Spectrum Commission (IMSC) partnered with Whakaata MÄori (MÄori TV’s) crew for the broadcast recorded at Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Bernard Fergusson.

Instead of physically taking the video back to MÄori TV’s studio or waiting for the high-definition footage to upload via the internet, the IMSC trial network allowed it to be sent back to the Auckland studio and broadcast straight away using a mix of 5G and satellite technology.

A van parked on the sidelines of the Mau RÄkau event carried 5G equipment that optimised the network for maximum uplink capacity, so the footage could be delivered immediately in a format ready for broadcast.

Why 5G broadcasting? Remote TV broadcasting is one of the most exciting 5G use cases given the high cost of using mobile production facilities for live sports, news, entertainment and cultural events coverage.

A private 5G network allows broadcasters to deploy less equipment and fewer people to events while gathering broadcast-quality video from multiple cameras simultaneously over a large area. Allowing exceptionally low network lag, 5G technology really comes into its own for bandwidth-intensive video applications, which commercial 4G mobile and fixed wireless networks struggle to accommodate, particularly in rural areas.

"This successful trial showed how useful our private 5G network can be for the live broadcast industry," says Antony Royal, IMSC’s Chief Executive Officer.

"It dramatically changes the economics of broadcasting events from remote locations meaning more sports, news and cultural events could be delivered live to viewers all over Aotearoa."

IMSC engineers worked alongside UK technology partner Neutral Wireless, which has expertise in connecting high-resolution cameras employing 5G networks.

The trial was part of a global accelerator programme designed for broadcasters such as Whakaata MÄori, BBC, and Paramount Studios to experiment with 5G networks for remote broadcasting. The IMSC 5G project will be showcased at IBC 2022, the world’s largest broadcasting industry conference which will be held in Amsterdam from September 9 - 12.

For IMSC chair and veteran broadcaster Piripi Walker, who attended the trial in NgÄruawÄhia, the 5G showcase highlights the opportunity MÄori-owned radio spectrum represents for MÄori.

"Like our ancestors from Hawaiki who used technologies in innovative ways, the next step for us is to enable the next generation of MÄori, so they can use this 5G spectrum resource to serve their communities and all New Zealanders."

IMSC currently holds spectrum management rights for 50 MHz (megahertz) in the frequency band (3750 MHz to 3800 MHz) which is primarily designated for 5G mobile services.

Since the announcement of this spectrum allocation and the ongoing renewal, IMSC has been using 5G solutions to understand the technology, employing radio engineers and telco industry experts to develop business use cases, including in agri-tech and robotics.

A spectrum innovation lab is being developed by IMSC, with the goal of bringing in MÄori technology entrepreneurs keen to utilize the spectrum, while offering training to the next generation of MÄori engineers.

Watch the full Whakaata Maori broadcast Te Ao episode on the 5G broadcasting trial here.