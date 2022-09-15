Maoriland releases animated film Tama Kaiatea (Astro Kid) in te reo Maori

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 14:38

Maoriland is proud to announce the release of Tama Kaiatea, an animated feature film that’s been reversioned into the MÄori language in time for Mahuru Maori.

Originally a popular French animated feature film called Astro Kid, the hero of Tama Kaiatea is a boy called Wiremu. Wiremu gets separated from his parents when their space ship is destroyed, and he ends up on a strange planet. While he awaits rescue he is protected by his survival robot Paki. Together they encounter dangers and make friendships as they explore their new home. This is a thoughtful and fun-filled movie. It's an engaging film for small children, but will charm the whole family.

Tama Kaiatea was produced by Maoriland Productions at their He Paki Taketake studio in Otaki. The script was translated into MÄori by local teachers and linguists Clayton Cook, Te Kiwa Goddard and Heni Jacob. Libby Hakaraia produced the film, and Tainui Stephens cast and directed the voice actors.

Tainui Stephens says the recent success of Lion King Reo Maori shows a demand for screen stories in the Maori language - for children as much as for adults.

Stephens was clear about the types of voices the team wanted for Tama Kaiatea.

"The actors needed to feel comfortable in the Maori language and be able to respond to direction. The sound of each individual voice also had to evoke the personality of the character."

He Paki Taketake studios are staffed by rangatahi who have been trained by the Maoriland Charitable Trust as part of its rangatahi development strategy. The aim is to upskill young Maori and get them entry into the film and digital creative industries. The sound engineer for the film is Maaka Gair-Houia, and the production assistant is Oriwa Hakaraia.

The production of Tama Kaiatea was supported with Innovation Funding from Te Mangai Paho. The focus of He Paki Taketake is to reversion films in te reo by using the MÄori language skills of the local community. Otaki is the home of Te Wananga o Raukawa, NZ’s first Maori university. The Wananga is a result of a long term vision set in place by the elders of the Ati Awa, Raukawa and Toa Rangatira iwi (known as the ART Confederation) to revitalise te reo Maori amongst their people.

Although most of the voice actors for the film were found in Otaki, the hero Wiremu is performed by 9 year old William Lockwood (Ngati Pikiao) a student at Rotorua Primary School. Te Puaheiri Snowden (Te Mahurehure, Ngati Kuta-Patukeha) plays Wiremu's father. He lives in the Waikato and is a host for the popular reo Maori podcast Taringa.

Otaki provided all the other voices including Te Akauroa Jacob who plays the super capable robot Paki, and Ariah Kapa who plays Wiremu's Mum. Local musicians and staunch reo advocates Angie Stretch and Turanga Mahutonga provided the reo Maori waiata that feature in the soundtrack.

He Paki Taketake was proud to once again make use of Kiwa Digital’s VoiceQ software for the reversioning into the Maori language. This internationally acclaimed software package enables translations to be done on-line and immediately available in-studio for the voice artist to record.

Tainui Stephens says to expect many more projects to come out of He Paki Taketake studios.

"When the Maori language is used well in any form of storytelling, an attractive and welcoming indigenous personality shines through. Tama Kaiatea has given a playful Maori character to a film that will keep the little ones glued to the screen. It's a fun filled entertaining story for any lovers of te reo Maori".