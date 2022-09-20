World of WearableArt and Wellington partnering for another five years

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 12:51

Te Whanganui-a-Tara is hosting the World of WearableArt Awards Show (WOW) for another five years, continuing a successful partnership in the capital.

WOW is a world class event, which has been based in Wellington since 2005. Annually, it brings over $28million into the local economy, with over 35,000 people visitors from outside the region attending, and a total audience of 60,000 adding vibrancy to the central city.

"The WOW Awards Show is an iconic Kiwi event, which we are extremely proud to host," WellingtonNZ CEO John Allen says.

"Every year when WOW is here, you know it. It lights up Wellington with a vibrant energy.

"After the isolation of Covid we’re all acutely aware of the importance of arts and culture in our cities and for our enjoyment of life."

It is one of New Zealand’s most spectacular theatrical stage productions, and was sorely missed when it was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

"We are delighted to partner with WellingtonNZ and Wellington City Council for another five years, and we couldn’t want for better partners," WOW CEO David Tingey says.

"With the challenging times of lockdowns behind us, this partnership gives us much needed certainty going forward," Tingey says.

"We have plans underfoot to develop the show and take it to new heights over the next five years, starting this year."

This year’s show starts on 29 September, with Executive Creative Director Brian Burke leading the charge. His varied resume includes producing American Idol and The Latin Grammy Awards.

"The energy is palpable for this year’s show, which we are excited to build on over the next few years."