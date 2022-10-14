NZ's biggest race day fashion competition - Addington Raceway

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 13:35

The Crossing Fashion Starts Here Competition is now live and wants to find the country’s best dressed.

New Zealand, it’s time to up the stakes.

After reinventing the iconic fashion competition last year by taking it online, Addington saw an influx of fantastic entries and are keen for this to continue for 2022. But of course, we still want the opportunity for racegoers to enter in-person on the day. So, for the first time ever, Addington and The Crossing are combining the digital competition and on-the-day competition together!

"We are so pleased to once again be partnering with Addington Raceway to bring Fashion to the stage at the IRT NZ Trotting Cup Day" says the The Carter Group. Kelly Morison, Centre Manager for The Crossing, adds "It’s wonderful to once again be a part of bringing events like these back to Åtautahi. This year we are excited to see the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day bigger and better than before and expect to see the fashion rise to the challenge!"

The competition - How will this work, I hear you say?

You can enter online by submitting 3 photos allowing every racing and style enthusiast across the country to be involved, no matter their location. Or you can buy a ticket, get dressed in your favourite outfit and join us on IRT NZ Trotting Cup Day, and enter in person. Judges on the day will have access to all online entries, as well as on-the-day entries and the winners will be announced after the last race.

There are 5 different categories to choose from:

Best Dressed Lady Best Dressed Man Best Dressed Duo Contemporary IRT Something Blue

So what are you waiting for?! Have some fun, get dressed up and you could be crowned NZ best dressed.

Addington Raceway, The Crossing and its tenants, can not wait to celebrate with you and look forward to all the elaborate fashion entries on line and on the day.

Link to fashion page: https://www.addington.co.nz/addington-cup-week/nz-trotting-cup-day/the-crossing-fashion-starts-here-2022/

Link to Cup Day page https://www.addington.co.nz/addington-cup-week/irt-new-zealand-trotting-cup-day/