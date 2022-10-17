Big stars, big stage and big magic at NZ's 'favourite' FREE Christmas party!

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 09:31

Producers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park have announced exciting new plans for the nation’s much-loved Christmas musical spectacular, returning to an even bigger stage after a two-year Covid related hiatus.

Top headline acts, arena-style stage, screens and sound, a 22m state-of-the-art upcycled Christmas tree, and a spectacular fireworks finale are just some of the treats inside this Christmas cracker of a show, being held in Christchurch on 26 November and in Auckland on 10 December.

Five-star Kiwi supergroup L.A.B. will headline the Auckland event and pop-country-rockstar Kaylee Bell will star at the Christchurch show.

They’ll be performing alongside a touring cast of crowd favourites including Lavina Williams, Vince Harder, Tom Batchelor, Ella Monnery, and Nyree Huyser. Backing vocalists Anna Grahame, Paul Fagamalo and Iri Aumatangi will join the line-up, and soul and R’n’B singer Russell Harrison will star in a surprise role.

Creative director and award-winning musician Dixon Nacey says, "We’re thrilled to have such exciting headline acts joining us for this year’s show. After a two-year break, we can’t wait to be back on an even bigger stage performing in front of a massive live audience. It’ll be a magical night of world-class Kiwi entertainment with show highlights that include lighting up the incredible new Christmas tree and the all-stars-on-stage fireworks finale."

Since the first concert in 1994, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised much needed funds for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from this year’s events will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop thousands of young Kiwis every year.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday 26 November and at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 10 December 2022.

For more information go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz