Halloween treats at Auckland International Airport

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 11:58

The Loop Duty Free at Auckland International Airport marked the start of the October school holidays this year with a Halloween themed in store activation.

Visitors to the Halloween themed store were greeted by friendly witches and given the opportunity to spin a prize wheel and win a treat. Over 1000 prizes were given away over the first few days of the holidays and included branded drink bottles, fragrance, passport holders, travel bags, toiletry bags and lots of Halloween confectionery. Also, up for grabs were 4,000 fun activity packs to keep the kids occupied inflight.

Fwu Wren Loh, General Manager, The Loop Duty Free says; "We’re thrilled to see families getting out and travelling again. Halloween seemed like a great excuse to put smiles on the faces of travellers of all ages as they head away for the school holidays."

The Halloween activation which runs through until 17th October also provides the opportunity for kids to have their photo taken amongst some not so scary tombstones.