Introducing a new cinema experience to the Wellington region IMAX WITH LASER

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 09:03

Something special is coming to Wellington… and the cinema experience will never be the same again. The all new EVENT Cinemas Queensgate will re-open later in the year and will bring cinema goers big screens and star treatment.

After the redevelopment works at Queensgate Shopping Centre,EVENT Cinemas Queensgate will be the largest cinema complex in the region. The cinema will showcase IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced theatre experience. IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to be immersive by design and deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a movie going experience unlike anything else. It is unmatched with a ground-breaking 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colours exclusively to IMAX screens.

The EVENT Cinemas Queensgate precinct will house seven cinema screens and offers movie-goers the choice of multiple experiences all under one roof.

‘Your Cinema, Your Way’, where comfort and the experience is in your complete control.

Movie goers will now have the choice to upgrade their seat in every cinema, from standard seating to full recliners to the new double daybeds.

- IMAX - The world’s most innovative movie-going experience, where bigger is just the beginning. Combining the biggest screen with heart pounding audio and awe inspiring images. With IMAX, you experience films to the fullest.

- Standard - The standard seat has been taken up a notch. Standard seats have been redesigned to provide additional comfort through contoured high backs, side-tables, and double the amount of leg room.

- Full Recliners - These signature seats are designed for true comfort. A fully motorised reclining system means guests can set them to the perfect angle.

- Double Daybeds - This is the ultimate movie watching experience. Guests can really relax and enjoy the movie in their very own daybed, positioned in the front of the cinema for the perfect unobstructed view.

- VMAX - The EVENT Cinema big screen blockbuster movie experience. VMAX cinemas feature stadium seating with a giant state-of-the-art digital screen and Dolby Atmos sound.

The cinema chain will also be introducing PLAY by Event Cinemas. A new look arcade experience featuring all the latest games from around the world!

EVENT Cinemas General Manager for Entertainment New Zealand Carmen Switzer says "We are looking forward to welcoming back movie lovers to Lower Hutt and the surrounding regions. The introduction of IMAX with Laser to Wellington is incredibly exciting. We don’t believe in a one-experience-fits-all approach to our cinemas or our customers. Through our research we understand customers want choice, even down to the style of their seat. A trip to EVENT Cinemas Queensgate will deliver the ultimate big screen experience, unparalleled entertainment and an amazing food and beverage offering."