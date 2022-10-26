Haka theatre dance work 'gets under your skin'

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 13:14

Celebrated MÄori performance company Hawaiki TÅª present their award-winning production of Taurite. The work will premiere in Auckland at Q Theatre on the 1st and 2nd of December.

Firmly rooted within a Te Ao MÄori worldview, Taurite is a powerful performance centred around the art of balance and duality.

A physical interpretation that fuses expressions of kapa haka, theatre and dance intertwined with ngÄ taonga tuku iho (treasures of traditional heritage steeped in ancestral roots), Taurite acknowledges the regeneration of customary practices and the current shift towards restoring mana mÄuri motuhake.

Taurite is a collaboration between Hawaiki TÅª and senior creatives from film, theatre, dance, music and haka sectors. This innovative and breath-taking performance is designed for the whole whÄnau. Fresh back from touring North America with Black Grace, Artistic Director Kura says "Taurite is a trilogy work that was developed though the world reset...this iteration is centred around MÄori customary practises and reflects on the metaphor ‘under my skin’ as an expression of cultural and societal realities".

Taurite was commissioned by Auckland Live for the 2020 Fringe Town programme and is supported by Creative New Zealand, Q Theatre and TAPAC. The Development of Taurite was supported by the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/shows/taurite.

He whakaaturanga toi whakaari tÄnei e whakaari ana i te moenga o ngÄ kawa tawhito, ki ngÄ momo mahi whakaari o Äianei rangi. Ko te kapa haka tÄnÄ, ko ngÄ mahi a Hine RÄhia tÄnÄ, ko te ao toi whakaari PÄkehÄ hoki tÄnÄ, kua whakakotahihia mai, hei whakaaturanga whakamÄuru i te tinana, i te hinengaro, i te wairua. Hei whakaari whakaoho ihirangaranga, kia tau ai te mauri, kia mauri tau, otirÄ, kia Taurite.

Koina te ingoa o tÄnei whakaaturanga, ko Taurite, nÄ te ohu nei nÄ Hawaiki TÅª i waihanga. Ko ngÄ kaiwhakaari, he taniwha hiku roa i Å rÄtou nÄ ao. Tirohia te tuhinga PÄkehÄ, kei reira katoa ngÄ kaiwhakaari e rÄrangi mai ana. MÅ te whÄnau katoa tÄnei whakaaturanga, nÅ reira nau mai piki mai, haere mai rÄ.