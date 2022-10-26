Haka theatre dance work 'gets under your skin'

|
[ login or create an account ]
Celebrated MÄori performance company Hawaiki TÅª present their award-winning production of Taurite. The work will premiere in Auckland at Q Theatre on the 1st and 2nd of December.
Firmly rooted within a Te Ao MÄori worldview, Taurite is a powerful performance centred around the art of balance and duality.
A physical interpretation that fuses expressions of kapa haka, theatre and dance intertwined with ngÄ taonga tuku iho (treasures of traditional heritage steeped in ancestral roots), Taurite acknowledges the regeneration of customary practices and the current shift towards restoring mana mÄuri motuhake.
Taurite is a collaboration between Hawaiki TÅª and senior creatives from film, theatre, dance, music and haka sectors. This innovative and breath-taking performance is designed for the whole whÄnau. Fresh back from touring North America with Black Grace, Artistic Director Kura says "Taurite is a trilogy work that was developed though the world reset...this iteration is centred around MÄori customary practises and reflects on the metaphor ‘under my skin’ as an expression of cultural and societal realities".
Taurite was commissioned by Auckland Live for the 2020 Fringe Town programme and is supported by Creative New Zealand, Q Theatre and TAPAC. The Development of Taurite was supported by the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/shows/taurite.
He whakaaturanga toi whakaari tÄnei e whakaari ana i te moenga o ngÄ kawa tawhito, ki ngÄ momo mahi whakaari o Äianei rangi. Ko te kapa haka tÄnÄ, ko ngÄ mahi a Hine RÄhia tÄnÄ, ko te ao toi whakaari PÄkehÄ hoki tÄnÄ, kua whakakotahihia mai, hei whakaaturanga whakamÄuru i te tinana, i te hinengaro, i te wairua. Hei whakaari whakaoho ihirangaranga, kia tau ai te mauri, kia mauri tau, otirÄ, kia Taurite.
Koina te ingoa o tÄnei whakaaturanga, ko Taurite, nÄ te ohu nei nÄ Hawaiki TÅª i waihanga. Ko ngÄ kaiwhakaari, he taniwha hiku roa i Å rÄtou nÄ ao. Tirohia te tuhinga PÄkehÄ, kei reira katoa ngÄ kaiwhakaari e rÄrangi mai ana. MÅ te whÄnau katoa tÄnei whakaaturanga, nÅ reira nau mai piki mai, haere mai rÄ.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice