NZME launches Viva Premium, 'further boosts premium digital offering'

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 09:17

Further elevating its premium digital offering, New Zealand Media and Entertainment has today launched Viva Premium - an online subscription for access to Viva’s first-class fashion, food, beauty, culture and design content.

Direct from Viva’s trusted, award-winning team of editors, journalists and contributors, Viva Premium will be hosted on a sleek, redesigned Viva.co.nz website, and offered in addition to New Zealand Herald’s premium content.

Miriyana Alexander, Head of NZ Herald Premium, says the launch of Viva Premium is hugely exciting, and comes as NZME continues to evolve its digital subscription offering to appeal to a wider audience.

"Given NZME has more than 100,000 digital subscribers already supporting our work, Kiwis have proven they will pay for quality content that adds value to their lives.

"Viva Premium will be no different, keeping New Zealanders ahead of the game when it comes to inspiring lifestyle coverage. The Viva brand is cherished by readers across the country and this new digital subscription offers the next chapter of Viva - exceptional digital content at your fingertips.

Viva Editor Amanda Linnell says for the last 25 years, Viva has been the barometer of all that is new and relevant in Aotearoa, and has always embraced change, bold ideas and new thinking.

"Viva Premium is our latest evolution that provides our loyal readers a ticket to the heart of the cultural conversation. Delivering everything from videos, profiles, galleries and in-depth articles on everything that matters in fashion, food, beauty, culture and design, to expert advice on what to wear, how to wear it and where you should be seen in it - all of it insightful and inspiring.

"The launch of Viva Premium will create greater, distinctive opportunities for aligned brands to engage directly with their customers and tell their story through a Viva lens. We’re looking forward to collaborating with our valued partners in this exciting new chapter," says Linnell.

NZME has a strong focus on digital transformation, and growing its digital subscriptions is a key part of the business strategy. Earlier this year, NZME acquired BusinessDesk, adding a new subscription to the Herald Premium’s offering. Viva Premium is the latest addition to help drive reader revenues.

To celebrate the launch of Viva Premium, New Zealand Herald Premium subscribers will be gifted free access to Viva Premium until December 15.

To subscribe to Viva Premium, visit www.viva.co.nz/subscribe. Subscriptions to Viva Premium can be purchased as a standalone subscription or as part of a bundle with a Herald Premium subscription. Access to Viva Premium within the New Zealand Herald mobile app is coming soon.