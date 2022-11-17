Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 14:24

What: Hatch 2022

Where: The Historic Village, 17th Ave, Tauranga

When:10am - 3pm Saturday 26 November 2022

Cost: Free

When incubated ideas come home to roost - Hatch 2022

The Incubator Creative Hub is celebrating a million things at once with a one-day showcase open day from 10 am till 3 pm on Saturday 26th November, called HATCH. Because that’s what an incubator does. It incubates ideas until they HATCH.

Saturday’s Hatch celebrations offer visitors an opportunity to see inside each of the creative spaces that the fall under the Incubator umbrella, with the event offering something for all the family. HATCH will feature moving and static, sights and sounds across day with live music, singers and DJs on the new outdoor stage, improv theatre, street performances, caricature drawings, pottery and painting demonstrations, food trucks, along with rock painting activities and a gnome-making workshop.

Along with the entertainment, there will be six new art exhibitions including the very popular 114 exhibition. 114 gives art lovers the opportunity to grab an original artwork from a range of well-known and respected artists, including Nick Eggleston, Constanza Briceno and Elizabeth Kyle, for bargain price of $114 each. This event has run for several years now and always pulls a big crowd, a rare chance to grab quality art from recognised artists at a stunning price. Not often you need crowd control for an exhibition but if previous years are any example, this will be a busy spot.

"The Incubator has been providing grass roots arts and creativity to Tauranga for nine years now," said Simone Anderson, Director of The Incubator Creative Hub, "From being a few artists based in our big red shed, we now umbrella a huge group of creatives working in a range of medium including everything from ceramics to photography, fashion, fine arts, tÅÄ« MÄori and film, throughout the Historic Village.

"We have so many visitors comment that they were surprised to discover the range of creativity that is available at village. Over the past 12 months we’ve also opened our Creative Community Campus which is our newest space, offering creative workshops including pottery, sewing and beginners’ art lessons, and so much more. Over the years we’ve nurtured and incubated creative endeavours such as The Light Lab photography studios, Kerry Funnell’s fashion line in her new retail outlet, Nape. The White Picket Fence Gallery has moved into what was The Artery with a variety of media including painting and photography. Plus at the rear of that building, The Men’s Shed retail store, ‘The Wood Box’ is open for art and wooden toys to be purchased. If you think of the wondrous pieces your grandfather made in days gone by, here they are. Amazing gift ideas aplenty"

The open day will also allow members of the public to see inside Te Whare Toi o te Moana - Whare Thompson’s whakairo workshop and business, Native Designz. If you have ever wanted to see MÄori carving up close, here is your chance. The old fire station building was recently upgraded on a grand scale by The Historic Village. The building upgrade will allow Whare and other master carvers the opportunity to run wÄnanga, for those new to carving and those wishing to extend their knowledge and skills, creating the new generation of craftsmen. During HATCH, visitors can get up close and personal with Toi Whakairo.

The Village Cinema, which also operates as part of the Incubator, will be screening a selection of short documentary films by Loading Docs. Two screenings will be held, one in the morning and again in the afternoon.

"Loading Docs is an amazing initiative that produces short documentaries that inspire and challenge audiences locally and internationally," said Cinema Co-ordinator Melanie Mills. "Their work has been watched by more than 17 million people, so it’s a huge privilege for us to be able to showcase their work."

Hatch will also launch the Community Christmas Trees project. This annual Christmas event is hugely popular for everyone involved. Every year, 22 community groups, kura and organisations are invited to paint and embellish discs which are used to decorate the trees. Those who have been painting have a chance to see their work on display, and for any visitor, this is a chance to see what unique and quaint designs have been created this year. The Christmas trees will be presented as an avenue of trees inside the main fence of The Historic Village. They have been erected by the dedicated and skilful team at Classic Builders.

"There’ll be so much happening on the day," said Simone "We’re all looking forward to an amazing day out for Tauranga".

The Historic Village is always a fascinating place to visit. Whether this might be your first or your fifth visit, there will be new sights and sounds and experiences here for you to enjoy. The things you enjoyed on your last visit, might just be bigger and better. Plus you will discover what might be a new favourite. HATCH - where incubated ideas come home to roost.