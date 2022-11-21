Christchurch Armageddon Expo taking over Te Pae this festive season

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 13:04

Armageddon Expo is coming to Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre this festive season and bringing with it a host of international celebrity guests for the first time since 2019.

The Christchurch Armageddon Expo kicks off December 10 at the new convention centre and will feature massive gaming arenas, costumes, contests and a line-up stars from popular films and television shows.

Armageddon Expo director William Geradts says this will be the biggest pop culture event ever held in the region, and the first time since 2019 the event has hosted celebrities in-person.

"We haven’t been able to host international celebrity guests in-person since the pandemic started in 2020,and while we’ve been lucky enough to be able to beam stars in virtually, it’s just not quite the same as having them here in the flesh," he says.

"Meeting celebrity guests has always been an important part of the Armageddon Expo experience, so being able to bring that aspect of the show back is really exciting."

The star-studded line-up includes guests from House of the Dragon, Firefly, Star Trek Picard, Pokémon, DC’s Titans, My Hero Academia and more.

Hosting Armageddon at the newly-built convention centre will allow the event to reach new levels, he says.

"Te Pae really is a game-changer for the city, and we’re very excited to be able to utilise it for Armageddon.It’s such a stunning venue and has a number of incredible spaces so we can make this event the very best it can be."

Outside of the venue there will be a number of amusements rides and food trucks, bringing a carnival vibe to the event.

"This will be the biggest event Te Pae has hosted since it has been open, so we’re making the most of thevenue and its surrounds to make this Armageddon Expo bigger and better than ever before."

Attendees will be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show attractions including the latest PCs and consoles toplay, virtual reality, the Armageddon Cosplay Contest, a Chilli Eating Challenge with $1000 up for grabs and more.

The expo will also have a range of stalls selling art, toys, collectibles, comics and all things geek.

"We’ll be bringing our signature brand of pop culture magic to Åtautahi, and there’s sure to be something for everyone."

"We’re working hard to make sure the final Armageddon Expo for 2022 will be an epic celebration of pop culture for people of all ages to enjoy."

The Christchurch Armageddon Expo will be held December 10-11 at Te Pae ChristchurchConvention Centre. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website:

https://www.armageddonexpo.com/