The New Zealand Herald unleashes new brand campaign

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 09:34

At a time when the media environment is everchanging and access to trusted, quality news is of more importance than ever, The New Zealand Herald has unleashed a distinctive new brand campaign, highlighting its promise to provide its audience with the ‘news worth knowing’.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie says: "We know from our research that, more than ever, Kiwis want quality, trustworthy journalism. Our new brand campaign emphasises the depth of the Herald’s editorial content and the fact New Zealanders can rely on us to deliver ‘news worth knowing’.

"We’re focused on providing news that NZME’s audience of 3.6 million people can trust. Earlier this year, we refreshed our editorial Code of Conduct and Ethics to support a focus on quality and trust in our newsroom - it’s our top priority. We’re also focused on ensuring the Herald is New Zealand’s Herald - with our team of more than 300 talented journalists across the country," says Currie.

The hero element of the new brand campaign is a 30-second television commercial, which will be placed across television, digital video and cinemas nationwide. In the TVC, the Herald’s signature gothic ‘H’ is utilised as a lens, to showcase the variety of content that the Herald covers, including the latest breaking news, sport, business, travel and entertainment.

Mandie Strachan, General Manager Marketing - Publishing, says: "The Herald has always pushed to be innovative and reflect the modern face of Aotearoa New Zealand. This new brand campaign plays on the concept of the New Zealand Herald being the lens through which New Zealanders view their world."

Strachan says the new campaign is the first phase of making the Herald’s signature gothic ‘H’ synonymous for the Herald, nationwide.

"A combination of skills and talents from various backgrounds went into this campaign. Our internal creative and sound and vision teams collaborated with Pati Design and Digital Scissors to help us create the full brand campaign. Also, thanks to the incredibly talented team at Parachute Music, we were able to develop our own custom audio for the Herald."

Over the next year, the brand campaign will be rolled out, bringing the brand experience to life across the Herald’s website, mobile app, emails, social content and future marketing and product initiatives.

The Herald’s new television commercial can be viewed here.