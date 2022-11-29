NZ indie pop chanteuse Lisa Crawley 'muses on modern culture'

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 06:00

New Zealand-born, indie-pop chanteuse Lisa Crawley debuts an affecting and humorous music video for single "Don’t Delete Me," directed by Harry Katz, featuring Crawley as both herself and acting various characters, and of course, a pink piano.

"… a delicate yet rather humorous clip that is her position on this whole issue of ‘deleting’ people from your life. Crawley found inspiration to write the song from the challenges of staying relevant in a world shaped by constant change." - V13

"Don’t Delete Me" was written by Lisa Crawley and frequent collaborator Rob Kleiner and inspired by the challenges of staying relevant in the ever-changing worlds of social media, music and relationships…. "and also being hacked for three months this year!"

For the video concept, Lisa brought these personal experiences to life: "Breakups, obsessive/anxious thoughts, combined with my love of cheesy insurance billboards and colorful pianos" Lisa further explains, "we’re so bombarded with social media that unless we’re blocked/deleted (which is certainly easier than ever these days), it’s difficult to avoid somebody and not dwell on what could have been. And, if you do delete someone as a quick fix, you may start hallucinating and seeing them (and their pet) as an insurance salesperson!"

"Don’t Delete Me" will have an alternate version released on Friday, December 2nd. The singles follow her 2021 critically acclaimed EP Looking for Love (In A Major).

RECENT PRAISE

"A breath of fresh air, it’s no wonder Crawley has become one of the country’s most respected ladies in the game." - The AU Review

"… a collection of nostalgic, catchy pop songs." - Muzik.net.nz

"…her refreshingly honest onstage presence and emotionally authentic pop songs enchant the hearts and minds of an ever-growing global audience…Much in the way of her previous efforts, listeners will be captivated by the emotional comfort of Crawley’s vocals and the soft touch of the keys [on ‘Don’t Delete Me’]" - Ghettoblaster Magazine

"Therein lies the strength of Looking For Love: Crawley’s ability to take well-worn topics and styles and renew them with fresh energy" - Under The Radar Mag

"…from the opening seconds of reverberating bassline, Crawley hooks you. The tropical vibe is all sunshine, cocktails and romance novels by the hotel pool…There’s something of the playful, poppy, ultra-feminine Nina Elsabet Persson [Cardigan’s] in Crawley’s delivery." - Audiofemme

"With a free-flowing melody dancing above a laid-back, soulful groove, ["The Right Way"] hits a sweet spot, production-wise… between the sheer vibes of the tune and Crawley’s transportive lyricism, the finished product is a truly communicative expression, employing rhythm, harmony and verse to depict a complex feeling." - American Songwriter

"An enchanting collection of radiant songs about all things love, Lisa Crawley’s latest EP is as buoyant as it is introspective, and as dazzling as it is utterly immersive and provocative. Delving into intimacy’s intimate and emotive depths, Looking for Love (In A Major) wraps its audience in passionate pop waves of desire, allure and longing attraction and connection - all in the charming key of A Major." - Atwood Magazine