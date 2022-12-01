LPL returns to Clash Royale esports in partnership with Supercell

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 14:00

Leading Oceanic esports provider LetsPlay.Live (LPL) have today announced their return to Clash Royale mobile esports in an epic partnership with game developer Supercell. The new-and-improved LPL Clash Royale tournament structure spans four regions and boasts a boosted prize pool and multi-language broadcast.

LPL Clash Royale Asia-Pacific Tour will invite mobile esports fans across Oceania, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, to compete for a share of $27,500 AUD. The prize pool - funded by Clash Royale game publisher Supercell - will be shared across the tournament’s two divisions: Open Division and Pro Division, with Pro Division being broadcast by LPL in English, Japanese and Korean.

The 1v1 tournament’s highest tier of play - LPL Pro - will be broadcasted over 4 days in January 2023. From Thursday 12 January to Sunday 15 January, esports fans can witness the best players across the Asia-Pacific battling it out for a share of the $25,000 AUD Pro Division prize pool. The top 16 players, consisting of the top 4 players from each region, will compete through the bracket to be crowned the best player in all of the Asia-Pacific.

The league follows the widely successful LPL Clash Royale ANZ Cup 2022 tournament held earlier this year, where Australiasian mobile gamers were invited to compete for a share of over $12,000 AUD in prizes. The upgraded offer for esports competitors showcases Supercell’s support of LetsPlay.Live to champion mobile esports in multiple regions and LPL’s ability to reach a global audience through their tournaments and broadcasts.

"Following on from the awesome Clash Royale event LPL ran earlier in 2022, we are happy to team up for the next tournament which is shaping up to be even bigger!" says Drew Haycock, Clash Royale Community Manager.

LetsPlay.Live’s Managing Director Duane Mutu is excited to be championing mobile gaming in the region. "LPL is extremely excited to be growing our partnership with Supercell even further this year. It is a privilege to offer more Clash Royale pathways to more players on one of the biggest and best mobile titles in the world. We cannot wait for fans to experience what’s on offer from LPL and Supercell."

Registrations for this tournament’s Oceania, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea Open Qualifiers open today, closing Thursday 15 December 2022. Fans can tune in to the LPL Clash Royale Asia-Pacific Tour broadcasts from Thursday 12 January at twitch.tv/lpl_play, twitch.tv/lpl_jp, and twitch.tv/lpl_kr.