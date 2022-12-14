Semi final two o Five Minutes of Fame - on Whakaata Maori

Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 - 20:00

After eleven weeks of competition, hundreds of hopefuls have been whittled down to just sixteen kaiwaiata (singers). The second semi-final will see four more singers go through to the grand finale of 5 MINUTES OF FAME, to be broadcast live on Wednesday 21 December.

Semi-final two of 5 MINUTES OF FAME screens at 7.30 PM Wednesday 14 December on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Resident vocal mentor and judge Bella Kalolo-Suraj will be joined by guest judge Pio Terei.

Of the eight contestants vying for a place in the Grand Final, five come from Auckland, two from Christchurch and one from Porirua. Each of the winners of this semifinal go through to the Grand Final and compete for $10,000 in prize money.

Bella Kalolo-Suraj says the task of judging has not got any easier in the second series of 5 MINUTES OF FAME.

"The amount of talent out there is incredible, it is so inspiring to work with all these amazing people and help them hone their skills and fully develop their potential. I feel so privileged," says singer-songwriter, actor and vocal coach Bella Kalolo-Suraj (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga).

THIS WEEK IN SEMI FINAL TWO OF 5 MINUTES OF FAME - 7.30 PM WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER

Male / Tāmaki Makaurau / Ellaphon Tauariki (Ngāti Whātua)

Male / Tāmaki Makaurau / Ivy Henare (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Ruanui)

50+ / Tāmaki Makaurau / John Marsters (Ngāti Mahuta, Hamoa)

50+ /. Tāmaki Makaurau / Mymah Sisifo Laloata

Under 16 / Rolleston / Taiaho Huia (Ngāi Te Rangi, Waikato, Ngāpuhi)

Under 16 / Ōtautahi / Marianne Leigh

Female / Tāmaki Makaurau / Erena Taurima (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Female / Porirua / LeRoy Paul (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Tūhoe, Ngāti Hine)