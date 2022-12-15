Freeview rolls out Streaming TV app

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 09:20

Exciting changes are taking place at Freeview, with the arrival of the new Freeview Streaming TV app. Kiwi viewers can now stream the television and radio channels they know and love, all for free.

Freeview General Manager, Leon Mead says the move comes as part of a refocus by Freeview on Live TV, making free-to-air more accessible than it has ever been.

"With more and more people choosing to stream content on their TVs, it was the logical next step to make Freeview available via streaming. Free-to-air TV is as relevant now as ever and it's vital that Kiwis of all ages can access essential, reliable, local programming free of charge. We are proud to be making this possible with our new Streaming TV app."

Fifteen channels are a part of the initial rollout, including TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2, Three, Bravo, Whakaata MÄori, Prime, Shine, RNZ National and RNZ Concert. Additional channels are expected to arrive in the near future, adding to the diverse range of content to inform and entertain New Zealanders.

Just like how we’ve always watched TV, Freeview's Streaming TV app allows viewers to channel surf and browse their favourite television and radio stations, without the need for an aerial or satellite dish.

"At Freeview, we’re proud to keep Kiwis connected in moments that galvanise our nation. A personal favourite being the historic win from the Black Ferns, which aired on Three. Plus, by providing easy access to quality news and journalism we foster trust and social cohesion," says Mead.

"With an ever-increasing number of apps and streaming platforms, we’re also glad to offer a service where Kiwis can sit back, relax and enjoy watching TV without decision fatigue."

The Freeview Streaming TV app is available across a wide range of Freeview-approved Smart TVs, including most new Smart TVs and many of those released in the past 4-5 years. It’s also preinstalled on SmartVU devices, which can be connected to almost any TV via HDMI so viewers can stream Live TV channels, even on older sets.

For more information, please see freeviewnz.tv/streaming-tv