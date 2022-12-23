12th Annual Festive Themed Fun Day at the Zoo

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 11:12

Orana Wildlife Park is celebrating the magic of Christmas tomorrow, Saturday, 24 December. Join us in wishing our incredible animals a Merry Christmas with our annual Christmas Eve Festive Fun Day. Our team of elves have been busy wrapping special treats and creating festive themed enrichment for our precious animals to unwrap throughout the day.

Orana’s head of Christmas fun, Aimee McQuillan-Reese says; "we love this event. Our team, animals and visitors really enjoy the day and it’s a great chance to share a special time of year with our wonderful animals that we are privileged to hold".

"Visitors will delight in seeing the animals’ unique unwrapping techniques. There will be ripping rhinos, messy monkeys, clever kea and of course our jolly giraffe!"

"We would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season and thank our community for their amazing support", concludes Aimee.

Orana is closed on Christmas Day and is open every day from Boxing Day.

Media opportunity:

We invite you to join us for our Festive Themed Fun Day tomorrow, Saturday, 24 December from 9.30am. A special itinerary is planned for media from including terrific tigers, cute calves, clever keas and merry monkeys.