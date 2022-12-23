Happy Holidays from the New Zealand School of Dance - NZSD

Friday, 23 December, 2022 - 17:01

Warmest of wishes for the holiday season and Happy New Year from everybody at the New Zealand School of Dance. Thank you for your ongoing support and your continuing commitment to dance education in Aotearoa.

2022 has been another challenging year, but once again, our students and staff have shown unity and resilience and the overwhelming success of our end-of-year Performance Season reflected this.

"Once again the NZSD staged an impressive and professional graduate season, with the students demonstrating they are more than capable of meeting the challenges of a wide variety of choreography." -Karen Van Ulzen, Dance Australia

We are excited as we wrap up 2022, to start thinking about 2023. Our mission to provide dance training that inspires, excels and succeeds, remains the same and is stronger than ever. Your support is undoubtfully key for us to continue thriving and excelling. For us to remain at the forefront of dance education, we need your help.

Your donation lifts up the dancers of tomorrow. We thrive through your enthusiasm and support, please consider donating today.

