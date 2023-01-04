Circus Kumarani presents the 16th annual Northland Circus Festival

Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 - 13:27

Northland Circus Festival returns to the beautiful community of Paparoa this summer! What better way to start the new year than by trying something new, and running away with the circus for a weekend.

The festival is a family friendly community event, all ages and abilities are welcome and no experience is needed! There will be circus workshops for beginners to advanced levels, a kidzone, marketplace, and spectacular shows every night! Participants can come for a day or camp overnight, and are sure to walk away feeling inspired and with a few new tricks up their sleeve.

Organized by Northland’s very own Circus Kumarani, a local community based organisation that started in Dargaville in 2004, and now provides circus classes, entertainment and events throughout Whangarei, Kaipara and beyond.

An amazing group of talented circus artists from around Aotearoa will be at the festival teaching and performing. On the evening of Friday the 13th be wow’d by the Instructor Showcase, and on Saturday 14th, be inspired by the Youth Gala show, featuring the new generation of circus talent coming out of Kumarani’s classes as well as youth acts from further afield.

Learn to juggle, unicycle, hula hoop and use other circus props! Balance on tightwire, hang from the aerials, practice acrobatics, dance to the live music, and enjoy the art and creativity all around!

Tickets and more information can be found atwww.circuskumarani.co.nz/northland-circus-festival

Submissions are still open for contributors; volunteer, stalls and vendors