'Andre Rieu in Dublin' Screening at a cinema near you in February

Thursday, 5 January, 2023 - 17:45

André Rieu and his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra performed live in Dublin recently for the first time in over 20 years.

The magnificent sold-out concert they delivered at 3 Arena, in the heart of Dublin Port, was one of the highlights of Rieu’s biggest ever tour of the UK and Ireland, which attracted over 150,000 fans in total.

The Maestro decided to film the concert in the Irish capital as his first concert in cinemas for 2023 - André Rieu in Dublin.

Proudly presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, cinema audiences in New Zealand will be able to enjoy André Rieu in Dublin on the big screen on the weekend of February 4th and 5th in 2023. Tickets are on sale now - visit www.andreincinemas.com.

Audiences can expect world-renowned sopranos and tenors, and special guests, performing an array of romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes as well as behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive stage-side interview with André Rieu.

André Rieu said: "I always say the audiences in Dublin are amongst our most enthusiastic in the whole world, with the finest voices. We had so much fun performing our first cinema concert for next year there - with plenty of music, dancing, singing and laughter. We’re very excited to present this concert in cinemas down under next February".

André Rieu’s last cinema show-his hometown Maastricht concert Happy Days Are Here Again-was #1 at the Weekend Box Office in New Zealand when it screened in late August.

One of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, André Rieu has been performing around the world with his Johann Strauss Orchestra for 35 years. ‘The King of the Waltz’ performs for live audiences of over half a million fans each year and delights huge numbers of cinemagoers with his big-screen cinema spectaculars with world-class production values.