LPL announce partnership with Neon New Zealand, promoting The Last Of Us

Monday, 9 January, 2023 - 14:30

In collaboration with Neon, LetsPlay.Live will create bespoke review content with leading pop-culture figures Jordan "Xenojay'' Tini and Tim "TimProvise" Dennis covering each episode’s weekly release, across 10 weeks, beginning with the series’ premiere date Monday 16 January 2023. LPL viewers and first-time subscribers to Neon can redeem a 7-day free trial offer during the campaign, redeemable up until April 2023 when the final episode of the season airs. Additionally, messaging will be supported across LPL’s platforms with social media, website and broadcast appearances.

The campaign continues LPL’s existing partnership with Neon, with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and FIFA esports content produced by LPL available to watch on Neon’s streaming service since 2021.

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game and boasting an all-star cast, HBO’s The Last of Us is the new year’s must-watch series for both drama and gaming fans alike. Partnering with LPL to launch this much anticipated and buzz-worthy series in Aotearoa seemed like perfect brand alignment and a further opportunity to strengthen our existing relationship," says Lisa Doherty, Neon Marketing Lead.

"LetsPlay.Live are extremely excited to be assisting Neon with a launch campaign for a highly anticipated series based on an iconic and beloved video game franchise, which makes perfect sense for LPL" adds Duane Mutu, Managing Director of LPL. "The entire team are excited to be working on this epic campaign to kick off 2023, and look forward to streaming The Last of Us on Neon."

The Last Of Us story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a viral outbreak. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The Last Of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. Production companies bringing the series to life include PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

The stellar cast line-up includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

For more information on The Last of Us, head to neontv.co.nz