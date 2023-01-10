Snow Machine returns to Queenstown in 2023 with five days of music, adventure and snow

Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 - 15:11

Snow Machine descended upon Queenstown for the first time last year, and this year it’s back with an even longer programme -- five days of adventure, shredding, après, parties and an absolutely monster music line up from Tuesday September 5 to Sunday 10 September 2023.

Imagine seeing your favourite artists at the top of the mountain of two world class ski resorts? Ever thought about partying on a bungy bridge over a crystal-clear glacial gorge? Snow Machine can make your wildest holiday adventure dreams come true - a real trip of a lifetime!

Snow Machine takes place across The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and a main festival arena in Queenstown along with a stack of additional parties and adrenaline-fuelled offerings across the South Island.

It’s an adventure holiday and music festival all rolled into one, where attendees can hit the slopes all day, tabletop dancing en-piste with artists spinning DJ sets at four custom built mountain après stages, before continuing the party through the night at the main festival arena in the heart of Queenstown.

While full packages come with a range of accommodation options, there’s a ticket-only option on offer this year too, giving festivalgoers access to four custom-built après stages on Coronet Peak and The Remarkables from September 6-9, and the main arena in Queenstown from September 7-9.

Buckle up the ski gear and see what’s on offer.

ARTISTS

Share a ski lift and après with artists from New Zealand and Australia including (in alphabetical order):

ART VS SCIENCE | BENEE | BROODS | COTERIE

DANNY CLAYTON | HAYDEN JAMES | HILLTOP HOODS

JACOTÈNE | JIMI THE KWEEN | THE JUNGLE GIANTS | KATE FOX

NEIL FRANCES | NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE | PEKING DUK

PETE MURRAY | SET MO | SHAPESHIFTER

STACE CADET (DJ set) | SWEET MIX KIDS | ZAHN WALKER

Tom Tilley and Hugo Gruzman present FIRST BASE

HOME OF ADVENTURE

Everyone knows there’s no better place than Queenstown to fulfil your adventure needs. Snow Machine makes it easy to get that adrenaline rush by booking and coordinating heart-racing activities including heli-skiing, skydiving, jet boating, bungy jumping, Canyon Swing and scenic helicopter tours.

Festivalgoers can also arrange ski and snowboarding lessons, or for a change of pace can book a trip to stunning Milford Sound or indulge in a tasting or two at some of Central Otago’s world-famous wineries.

PARTIES AND EVENTS

Last year’s official Welcome Party at AJ Hackett Bungy Kawarau Bridge was an absolute highlight and this year will be no exception. Dance the night away to DJ sets from Snow Machine artists as you watch your friends and fellow Snow Machinists take a bungy leap of faith or sign yourself up and tick it off the bucket list. Last year sold out, so keep an eye on what’s in store this year and don’t miss out on one hell of a memory-making party.

Brave the cold for the second annual Polar Bare - a World Record setting challenge to get the largest number of people heading down the slopes their swimwear. Last year, a huge contingent stripped off to ski down The Remarkables and this year organisers are aiming for it to be bigger and better. Don your best boardies and bikinis, speedos and togs and join Snow Machine to make history in the funnest way possible.

Be sure to suit up and join in the fun on Vintage Retro Day - a chance to share your most chic 70’s ski suits and best 80’s fluoro (up the mountains and downtown) in homage to the golden era of skiing.

There’s also the return of the epic Canyon Brewing Co Kick On with DJ sets from VERY special guests, soundtracking a night of cutting shapes, craft beer and culinary delights.

This is just the start. Snow Machine pretty much takes over Queenstown for the week and there’s a snow plough-worth of after parties and events to indulge in.

PACKAGES

Snow Machine makes it easy to book your adventure, with five and seven-day package options available, inclusive of accommodation options to suit every budget, lift passes and festival tickets.

Plus, with more kiwi artists on the lineup this year, organisers have released a new ‘tickets only’ option for New Zealanders to be able to attend without needing to book a package.

VIP upgrades are also available, with an exclusive invite to the VIP Welcome Party and access to The Lodge at the main festival arena, which includes a premium viewing deck, extra seating, bespoke bar and food options and fancy toilets.

Full information on complete packages is available here.

PRESALE

Sign up for presale now to go into the draw to win your Snow Machine experience on us, including five nights’ accommodation, five-day lift pass, gear hire and VIP tickets to Snow Machine for you and a friend.

Presale starts 12PM AEDT on Tuesday 17 January.

General on sale starts 12PM AEDT Wednesday 18 January.