NZSO guest conductor 'in awe' of classic movie musical West Side Story

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 15:30

When it comes to a passion for the electrifying score of the beloved 1961 film West Side Story, few can beat internationally acclaimed conductor Joshua Tan.

Maestro Tan, Associate Conductor of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Principal Conductor of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra, leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in two live performances to screenings of the iconic film in Wellington on 18 February.

For this unforgettable film and music experience, the NZSO will play Leonard Bernstein’s groundbreaking score live, featuring the memorable songs with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, while the newly re-mastered film is shown in glorious high definition on the big screen with the original vocals and dialogue intact. The renowned Singaporean conductor previously conducted West Side Story Film with Live Orchestra to acclaim with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in 2018. "The Singapore audience were in awe, many were overcome with emotion, I noticed tears in some of the musicians’ eyes. It may sound like hyperbole but trust me, it's not," he says.

Maestro Tan, who won the Young Artist Award of Singapore in 2011 and has conducted several of the world's top orchestras, says he had been familiar for years with West Side Story prior to conducting live to screenings of the film, which garnered 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. "It was very popular with my parents and relatives. In fact, my late uncle asked my parents to name my sister Maria after the character in West Side Story!"

The conductor says to hear the music performed live with the film is a unique experience and not to be missed. "One gets to hear so much more details and the presence of an orchestra on stage elevates the score to where it deserves to be. It is so much more gripping and touching but no words can adequately describe how significantly better it is with a live orchestra."

One of the biggest challenges for any orchestra in playing live to West Side Story is getting the synchronisation right, he says. "Technically it's difficult and the fact that we need to be in perfect synchronisation with the film while at the same time making music was quite a challenge. However, it's such an enjoyable piece to perform."

As a conductor, he was also familiar with Bernstein’s other legendary music. "Prior to conducting the film version of the score, I had performed the Symphonic Dances from West Side Story a number of times," he says.

"What really stands out from this score is how timeless Bernstein's music is. It also speaks volumes that it appeals to a very wide range of audience, from the so-called ‘purists’ to those who are new to a concert hall. His music speaks directly to your heart and I am sure it will still be popular many hundreds of years from now. It is truly a work of art that reflects the human condition and speaks to everyone."

Maestro Tan says after his West Side Story concerts, his appreciation of Bernstein deepened. "It also helped me greatly with his other masterpieces - his Serenade after Plato's Symposium, Mass, and The Age of Anxiety. What a composer!"

